Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/99K
Div / Yield
0.17/4.82%
52 Wk
2.05 - 4.26
Mkt Cap
143.6M
Payout Ratio
84.21
Open
-
P/E
18.55
EPS
0.14
Shares
41.5M
Outstanding
Blueknight Energy Partners LP is a limited partnership operating in the US. The company is engaged in providing storage, gathering, and distribution services that support the domestic transportation infrastructure markets.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
REV

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Blueknight Energy Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Blueknight Energy (BKEP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Blueknight Energy (NASDAQ: BKEP) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Blueknight Energy's (BKEP) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Blueknight Energy.

Q

What is the target price for Blueknight Energy (BKEP) stock?

A

The latest price target for Blueknight Energy (NASDAQ: BKEP) was reported by Wells Fargo on November 30, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 2.00 expecting BKEP to fall to within 12 months (a possible -42.20% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Blueknight Energy (BKEP)?

A

The stock price for Blueknight Energy (NASDAQ: BKEP) is $3.46 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Blueknight Energy (BKEP) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 14, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 4, 2022.

Q

When is Blueknight Energy (NASDAQ:BKEP) reporting earnings?

A

Blueknight Energy's $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.

Q

Is Blueknight Energy (BKEP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Blueknight Energy.

Q

What sector and industry does Blueknight Energy (BKEP) operate in?

A

Blueknight Energy is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.