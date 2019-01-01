QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Bank of East Asia Ltd was founded in 1918 by Li Koon-Chun, great-grandfather of present Chairman David Li Kwok-po. The bank offers an array of financial services, including personal and corporate banking, investment services, wealth management, and trade financing. The bank has expanded its mainland China operations during the past 30 years while the bank's overseas operations also extends to several major global markets. The bank's new strategic initiative in China is to focus on retail through partnerships with online platforms in mainland China. The bank is also undergoing a strategic review, seeking to divest noncore assets to lift profitability.

Bank of East Asia Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Bank of East Asia (BKEAF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Bank of East Asia (OTCPK: BKEAF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Bank of East Asia's (BKEAF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Bank of East Asia.

Q

What is the target price for Bank of East Asia (BKEAF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Bank of East Asia

Q

Current Stock Price for Bank of East Asia (BKEAF)?

A

The stock price for Bank of East Asia (OTCPK: BKEAF) is $1.75 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 20:00:33 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Bank of East Asia (BKEAF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Bank of East Asia.

Q

When is Bank of East Asia (OTCPK:BKEAF) reporting earnings?

A

Bank of East Asia does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Bank of East Asia (BKEAF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Bank of East Asia.

Q

What sector and industry does Bank of East Asia (BKEAF) operate in?

A

Bank of East Asia is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.