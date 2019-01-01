Bank of East Asia Ltd was founded in 1918 by Li Koon-Chun, great-grandfather of present Chairman David Li Kwok-po. The bank offers an array of financial services, including personal and corporate banking, investment services, wealth management, and trade financing. The bank has expanded its mainland China operations during the past 30 years while the bank's overseas operations also extends to several major global markets. The bank's new strategic initiative in China is to focus on retail through partnerships with online platforms in mainland China. The bank is also undergoing a strategic review, seeking to divest noncore assets to lift profitability.