May 22, 2025 10:15 AM 3 min read

Nasdaq Gains Over 100 Points; BJ's Wholesale Earnings Top Views

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
U.S. stocks traded mostly higher this morning, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining more than 100 points on Thursday.

Following the market opening Thursday, the Dow traded up 0.01% to 41,866.30 while the NASDAQ rose 0.74% to 19,011.97. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.20% to 5,856.20.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Communication services shares rose by 1.7% on Thursday.

In trading on Thursday, utilities stocks dipped by 1.8%.

Top Headline

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. BJ posted better-than-expected earnings for its first quarter on Thursday.

The company registered adjusted earnings per share of $1.14, beating the analyst consensus estimate of 92 cents. Quarterly revenues of $5.15 billion (+4.7% year over year) missed the Street view of $5.20 billion.

BJ's Wholesale Club has reaffirmed its full-year 2025 adjusted earnings guidance of $4.10 to $4.30 per share, compared with the $4.24 estimate.

Equities Trading UP
           

  • Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. VIGL shares shot up 243% to $7.91 after announcing Sanofi will acquire the company for approximately $600 million.
  • Shares of Navitas Semiconductor Corporation NVTS got a boost, surging 128% to $4.3335 after NVIDIA selected the company to collaborate on 800 V HVDC architecture.
  • Advance Auto Parts, Inc. AAP shares were also up, gaining 44% to $45.14 following better-than-expected first-quarter financial results.

Equities Trading DOWN

  • CEL-SCI Corporation CVM shares dropped 46% to $2.4309 following announcements for a $5 million public offering.
  • Shares of Sunrun Inc. RUN were down 40% to $6.44. BMO Capital analyst Ameet Thakkar downgraded Sunrun from Market Perform to Underperform and lowered the price target from $9 to $4.
  • Enphase Energy, Inc. ENPH was down, falling 16% to $39.85.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded down 1.6% to $60.57 while gold traded down 0.6% at $3,294.10.

Silver traded down 1.8% to $33.04 on Thursday, while copper fell 0.7% to $4.6410.

Euro zone

European shares were lower today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 fell 1.1%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index fell 0.7%. London's FTSE 100 dipped 1%, Germany's DAX 40 declined 0.9% and France's CAC 40 fell 1.1% during the session.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed lower on Thursday, with Japan's Nikkei falling 0.84%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index dipping 1.19%, China's Shanghai Composite Index falling 0.22% and India's BSE Sensex declining 0.79%.

Economics

  • U.S. existing home sales fell 0.5% month-over-month to an annual rate of 4.00 million in April, recording the lowest level in six months.
  • The S&P Global services PMI climbed to 52.3 in May compared to 50.8 in the previous month.
  • The S&P Global manufacturing PMI rose to 52.3 in May from 50.2 in April.
  • The Chicago Fed National Activity Index dipped to -0.25 in April compared to a revised reading of +0.03 in March.
  • U.S. initial jobless claims fell by 2,000 from the previous week to 227,000 in the week ending May 17, compared to market estimates of 230,000.

