BJ's Wholesale Club Analysts Increase Their Forecasts After Q1 Results

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. BJ reported mixed first-quarter results on Thursday.
The company registered adjusted earnings per share of $1.14, beating the analyst consensus estimate of 92 cents. Quarterly revenues of $5.15 billion (+4.7% year over year) missed the Street view of $5.20 billion.
“We reported a strong start to the year, demonstrating the power of our model and continued momentum in our long-term growth priorities,” said Bob Eddy, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, BJ’s Wholesale Club. “Delivering great value is essential in today’s environment, and I am proud of our team members who remain committed to taking care of the families who depend on us.”
BJ's Wholesale Club has reaffirmed its full-year 2025 adjusted earnings guidance of $4.10 to $4.30 per share, compared with the $4.24 estimate. It expects comparable club sales (excluding gasoline) to grow 2.0% to 3.5% this year. The company plans to spend around $800 million on capital expenditures.
BJ's Wholesale shares fell 0.1% to $115.88 on Friday.
These analysts made changes to their price targets on BJ's Wholesale following earnings announcement.
- Morgan Stanley analyst Simeon Gutman maintained BJ’s Wholesale Club with an Equal-Weight rating and raised the price target from $115 to $125.
- Loop Capital analyst Laura Champine maintained the stock with a Hold and raised the price target from $110 to $120.
- Wells Fargo analyst Edward Kelly maintained BJ’s Wholesale with an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $125 to $127.
