ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Brookfield Infr Partners
(NYSE:BIP)
Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP Limited Partnership Units is expected to split Monday, June 13, 2022 with a ratio of 3:2
60.5861
-0.4339[-0.71%]
Last update: 3:22PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low60.59 - 61.58
52 Week High/Low52.92 - 69.01
Open / Close61.18 / -
Float / Outstanding- / 305.3M
Vol / Avg.190.9K / 254.7K
Mkt Cap18.5B
P/E42.08
50d Avg. Price63.39
Div / Yield2.16/3.54%
Payout Ratio142.76
EPS-0.02
Total Float-

Brookfield Infr Partners (NYSE:BIP), News

Brookfield Infr Partners (NYSE: BIP)