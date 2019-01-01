ñol

Brookfield Infr Partners
(NYSE:BIP)
Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP Limited Partnership Units is expected to split Monday, June 13, 2022 with a ratio of 3:2
60.5861
-0.4339[-0.71%]
Last update: 3:22PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low60.59 - 61.58
52 Week High/Low52.92 - 69.01
Open / Close61.18 / -
Float / Outstanding- / 305.3M
Vol / Avg.190.9K / 254.7K
Mkt Cap18.5B
P/E42.08
50d Avg. Price63.39
Div / Yield2.16/3.54%
Payout Ratio142.76
EPS-0.02
Total Float-

Brookfield Infr Partners (NYSE:BIP), Dividends

Brookfield Infr Partners issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Brookfield Infr Partners generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

3.65%

Annual Dividend

$2.16

Last Dividend

Feb 28

Next Dividend

May 27
Brookfield Infr Partners Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Brookfield Infr Partners (BIP) dividend?
A

The next dividend was announced on May 4, 2022 and will have an ex-dividend date of May 27, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Brookfield Infr Partners (BIP) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Brookfield Infr Partners ($BIP) will be on June 30, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Brookfield Infr Partners (BIP) shares by May 31, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Brookfield Infr Partners (BIP) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Brookfield Infr Partners (BIP) will be on May 27, 2022 and will be $0.54

Q
What is the dividend yield for Brookfield Infr Partners (NYSE:BIP)?
A

The most current yield for Brookfield Infr Partners (BIP) is 3.55% and is payable next on June 30, 2022

