Brookfield Infr Partners (NYSE:BIP), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
EPS
Quarterly Revenue
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
Earnings Recap
Brookfield Infr Partners (NYSE:BIP) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 2, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Brookfield Infr Partners beat estimated earnings by 55.56%, reporting an EPS of $0.14 versus an estimate of $0.09, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $718.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.66, which was followed by a 0.17% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Brookfield Infr Partners's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.06
|0.19
|0.29
|0.16
|EPS Actual
|0.72
|0.61
|0.27
|0.58
|Revenue Estimate
|1.38B
|1.11B
|1.14B
|1.10B
|Revenue Actual
|2.94B
|2.66B
|2.68B
|2.53B
