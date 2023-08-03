Earnings Scheduled For August 3, 2023

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Cedar Fair FUN is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.10 per share on revenue of $512.74 million.

• Pharming PHAR is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Coca-Cola Europacific CCEP is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Smith & Nephew SNN is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES IMOS is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• ING Groep ING is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $6.19 billion.

• Verona Pharma VRNA is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Teekay Tankers TNK is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $4.31 per share on revenue of $230.07 million.

• Teekay TK is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Wix.com WIX is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $381.85 million.

• Fiverr Intl FVRR is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $89.16 million.

• Anheuser-Busch InBev BUD is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $15.37 billion.

• Wayfair W is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.67 per share on revenue of $3.10 billion.

• First Majestic Silver AG is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Middleby MIDD is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.32 per share on revenue of $1.04 billion.

• Warner Bros. Discovery WBD is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.39 per share on revenue of $10.47 billion.

• TopBuild BLD is likely to report quarterly earnings at $4.30 per share on revenue of $1.27 billion.

• Bausch Health Companies BHC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.96 per share on revenue of $2.69 billion.

• Canada Goose Hldgs GOOS is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.66 per share on revenue of $56.83 million.

• Acushnet Hldgs GOLF is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.93 per share on revenue of $674.77 million.

• Regeneron Pharmaceuticals REGN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $9.92 per share on revenue of $3.01 billion.

• Murphy Oil MUR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $779.43 million.

• Perimeter Solutions PRM is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $94.20 million.

• iRadimed IRMD is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $15.65 million.

• InterDigital IDCC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $102.39 million.

• Expedia Group EXPE is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.32 per share on revenue of $3.37 billion.

• Cheniere Energy LNG is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.37 per share on revenue of $4.81 billion.

• Dun & Bradstreet Hldgs DNB is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $549.65 million.

• Intellia Therapeutics NTLA is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.32 per share on revenue of $13.95 million.

• BrightSphere Investment BSIG is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $93.95 million.

• Diamond Hill Investment DHIL is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Huntington Ingalls Indus HII is likely to report quarterly earnings at $3.14 per share on revenue of $2.73 billion.

• Kymera Therapeutics KYMR is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.71 per share on revenue of $14.06 million.

• Brookfield Infr Partners BIP is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $2.34 billion.

• Shake Shack SHAK is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $274.40 million.

• Voyager Therapeutics VYGR is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.59 per share on revenue of $2.00 million.

• Chimerix CMRX is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.23 per share on revenue of $640 thousand.

• Fulcrum Therapeutics FULC is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.44 per share on revenue of $1.60 million.

• Thermon Group Holdings THR is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $101.17 million.

• Pinnacle West Capital PNW is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.19 per share on revenue of $1.03 billion.

• Aemetis AMTX is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.29 per share on revenue of $67.30 million.

• Itron ITRI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $518.01 million.

• Tegna TGNA is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $738.00 million.

• Greystone Housing Impact GHI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $26.50 million.

• BlackRock TCP Cap TCPC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $51.17 million.

• Ducommun DCO is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $188.14 million.

• CRA Intl CRAI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.35 per share on revenue of $156.82 million.

• Butterfly Network BFLY is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $17.37 million.

• Globalstar GSAT is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $51.59 million.

• Cohu COHU is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $165.95 million.

• Insight Enterprises NSIT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.58 per share on revenue of $2.41 billion.

• Global Ship Lease GSL is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.08 per share on revenue of $158.18 million.

• Arrow Electronics ARW is likely to report quarterly earnings at $4.33 per share on revenue of $8.68 billion.

• Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ALNY is expected to report quarterly loss at $1.72 per share on revenue of $331.73 million.

• Portillos PTLO is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $170.13 million.

• Golden Heaven Group Hldgs GDHG is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Kellogg K is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.11 per share on revenue of $4.05 billion.

• SolarWinds SWI is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $179.51 million.

• Uniti Group UNIT is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Digi Intl DGII is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $108.75 million.

• ProSomnus OSA is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.31 per share on revenue of $6.56 million.

• Mesa Laboratories MLAB is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.67 per share on revenue of $51.85 million.

• Magellan Midstream MMP is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.11 per share on revenue of $797.91 million.

• Physicians Realty Trust DOC is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Sabre SABR is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.23 per share on revenue of $704.50 million.

• WAVE Life Sciences WVE is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.32 per share on revenue of $8.08 million.

• Intra-Cellular Therapies ITCI is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.62 per share on revenue of $106.56 million.

• Vulcan Materials VMC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.91 per share on revenue of $2.06 billion.

• Southern SO is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $6.82 billion.

• Cummins CMI is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $5.19 per share on revenue of $8.24 billion.

• Parker Hannifin PH is projected to report quarterly earnings at $5.50 per share on revenue of $5.01 billion.

• Hilton Grand Vacations HGV is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $1.01 billion.

• Black Knight BKI is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $376.17 million.

• MACOM Technology Solns MTSI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $147.05 million.

• Insmed INSM is likely to report quarterly loss at $1.10 per share on revenue of $70.25 million.

• Cars.com CARS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $169.25 million.

• Ranpak Hldgs PACK is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $83.50 million.

• Thryv Holdings THRY is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $252.00 million.

• Distribution Solns Gr DSGR is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $359.45 million.

• Arbutus Biopharma ABUS is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $5.02 million.

• Upbound Group UPBD is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $968.05 million.

• PGT Innovations PGTI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $390.89 million.

• Belden BDC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.75 per share on revenue of $683.00 million.

• Nova NVMI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.00 per share on revenue of $121.00 million.

• MGP Ingredients MGPI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.25 per share on revenue of $205.48 million.

• Vital Farms VITL is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $104.89 million.

• Prestige Consumer PBH is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.01 per share on revenue of $278.07 million.

• Compass Pathways CMPS is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Immunic IMUX is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Fennec Pharmaceuticals FENC is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $3.73 million.

• Lifetime Brands LCUT is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.22 per share on revenue of $131.64 million.

• Orchard Therapeutics ORTX is expected to report quarterly loss at $1.67 per share on revenue of $5.20 million.

• Chimera Investment CIM is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $78.80 million.

• Ballys BALY is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $613.00 million.

• Engagesmart ESMT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $93.08 million.

• OneWater Marine ONEW is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.38 per share on revenue of $632.55 million.

• Dine Brands Global DIN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.53 per share on revenue of $210.23 million.

• Sempra Energy SRE is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.72 per share on revenue of $3.64 billion.

• Pitney Bowes PBI is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $809.61 million.

• ConocoPhillips COP is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.94 per share on revenue of $14.64 billion.

• BCE BCE is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $4.53 billion.

• CareCloud CCLD is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.28 per share on revenue of $32.04 million.

• Lantheus Holdings LNTH is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.33 per share on revenue of $306.48 million.

• Focus Finl Partners FOCS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.97 per share on revenue of $593.55 million.

• Perella Weinberg PWP is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $142.61 million.

• BioCryst Pharma BCRX is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.25 per share on revenue of $81.98 million.

• Beasley Broadcast Group BBGI is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $63.65 million.

• Plymouth Industrial REIT PLYM is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Lightspeed Commerce LSPD is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $197.30 million.

• New Jersey Resources NJR is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $547.71 million.

• Agios Pharmaceuticals AGIO is likely to report quarterly loss at $1.60 per share on revenue of $6.67 million.

• Papa John's International PZZA is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $530.10 million.

• Visteon VC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.58 per share on revenue of $997.15 million.

• Quanta Services PWR is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.67 per share on revenue of $4.69 billion.

• Timken TKR is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.07 per share on revenue of $1.29 billion.

• Liquidity Services LQDT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $77.42 million.

• Solo Brands DTC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $131.37 million.

• Kontoor Brands KTB is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $625.50 million.

• Constellation Energy CEG is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $5.53 billion.

• Ocwen Financial OCN is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $265.45 million.

• Independence Contract ICD is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $57.60 million.

• NuStar Energy NS is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $372.52 million.

• Gildan Activewear GIL is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $822.03 million.

• Aptiv APTV is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.03 per share on revenue of $4.72 billion.

• Sally Beauty Holdings SBH is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $947.70 million.

• APi Gr APG is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $1.76 billion.

• Great Elm Capital GECC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $8.11 million.

• Lion Electric LEV is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $68.50 million.

• Daseke DSKE is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $423.40 million.

• Westlake Chemical WLKP is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $287.47 million.

• Westlake WLK is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.83 per share on revenue of $3.45 billion.

• Hasbro HAS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $1.11 billion.

• Myers Indus MYE is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $222.80 million.

• PBF Energy PBF is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.22 per share on revenue of $9.41 billion.

• WestRock WRK is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $5.24 billion.

• Planet Fitness PLNT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $249.10 million.

• Karuna Therapeutics KRTX is estimated to report quarterly loss at $2.76 per share on revenue of $1.00 million.

• CommScope Hldg Co COMM is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $2.04 billion.

• Privia Health Gr PRVA is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $392.34 million.

• First Citizens BancShares FCNCA is likely to report quarterly earnings at $45.91 per share on revenue of $2.31 billion.

• Vontier VNT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $747.95 million.

• HF Sinclair DINO is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.27 per share on revenue of $7.38 billion.

• BrightView Hldgs BV is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $777.40 million.

• Holly Energy Partners HEP is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $140.86 million.

• Global Net Lease GNL is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• City Office REIT CIO is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Armada Hoffler Properties AHH is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Deluxe DLX is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $548.75 million.

• Air Products & Chemicals APD is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.91 per share on revenue of $3.27 billion.

• Ball BALL is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $3.84 billion.

• Aurinia Pharmaceuticals AUPH is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $36.37 million.

• Tempur Sealy Intl TPX is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $1.24 billion.

• Daqo New Energy DQ is expected to report quarterly earnings at $5.79 per share on revenue of $1.22 billion.

• Pediatrix Medical Group MD is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $494.47 million.

• Northwest Natural Hldg NWN is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $211.65 million.

• Targa Resources TRGP is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.27 per share on revenue of $4.56 billion.

• Walker & Dunlop WD is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.06 per share on revenue of $257.99 million.

• Ecovyst ECVT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $197.52 million.

• WESCO Intl WCC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $4.46 per share on revenue of $5.95 billion.

• Edgewell Personal Care EPC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.82 per share on revenue of $644.34 million.

• CURO Group Holdings CURO is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.70 per share on revenue of $209.81 million.

• Cigna Group CI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $5.98 per share on revenue of $47.13 billion.

• Patria Investments PAX is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $69.22 million.

• EPAM Sys EPAM is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.34 per share on revenue of $1.16 billion.

• Oaktree Specialty Lending OCSL is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $101.30 million.

• Canadian Natural Res CNQ is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.04 per share on revenue of $7.71 billion.

• MFA Finl MFA is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $49.41 million.

• MDU Resources Gr MDU is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $1.49 billion.

• Marpai MRAI is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.28 per share on revenue of $8.24 million.

• Intercontinental Exchange ICE is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.37 per share on revenue of $1.89 billion.

• Enovis ENOV is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $419.15 million.

• Jones Lang LaSalle JLL is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.02 per share on revenue of $1.79 billion.

• Sotera Health SHC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $261.05 million.

• Shift4 Payments FOUR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $231.71 million.

• Clarivate CLVT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $675.47 million.

• Advanced Drainage Systems WMS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.53 per share on revenue of $746.29 million.

• Lamar Advertising LAMR is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.94 per share on revenue of $539.70 million.

• Teleflex TFX is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.21 per share on revenue of $729.40 million.

• Hyatt Hotels H is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $1.65 billion.

• Trimble TRMB is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $979.08 million.

• InfuSystems Holdings INFU is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.00 per share on revenue of $29.10 million.

• Entegris ENTG is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $885.48 million.

• Idacorp IDA is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.22 per share on revenue of $359.32 million.

• ITT ITT is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.17 per share on revenue of $789.02 million.

• Bruker BRKR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $646.09 million.

• Moderna MRNA is estimated to report quarterly loss at $3.84 per share on revenue of $290.74 million.

• Apollo Global Management APO is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.65 per share on revenue of $781.82 million.

• Cognex CGNX is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $230.99 million.

• Becton, Dickinson BDX is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.89 per share on revenue of $4.83 billion.

• Starwood Prop Trust STWD is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $508.00 million.

• Iron Mountain IRM is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.93 per share on revenue of $1.35 billion.

• Tile Shop Holdings TTSH is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $103.00 million.

• Manitex International MNTX is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $71.00 million.

• CSW Industrials CSWI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.92 per share on revenue of $208.40 million.

• Alico ALCO is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $15.50 million.

• Koppers Hldgs KOP is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.08 per share on revenue of $531.00 million.

• Gannett Co GCI is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $686.70 million.

• Superior Industries Intl SUP is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $392.00 million.

• Genesis Energy GEL is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $383.26 million.

• ACI Worldwide ACIW is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $305.95 million.

• Suburban Propane Partners SPH is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $281.00 million.

• Lee Enterprises LEE is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.93 per share on revenue of $174.00 million.

• Johnson Outdoors JOUT is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.73 per share on revenue of $201.03 million.

• Autolus Therapeutics AUTL is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.22 per share on revenue of $140 thousand.

• VEON VEON is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Laureate Education LAUR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $436.90 million.

• Glatfelter GLT is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Air Lease AL is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.09 per share on revenue of $657.68 million.

• Grid Dynamics Holdings GDYN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $75.94 million.

• ResMed RMD is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.67 per share on revenue of $1.12 billion.

• Block SQ is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $5.08 billion.

• Opendoor Technologies OPEN is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.38 per share on revenue of $1.88 billion.

• Eventbrite EB is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $78.74 million.

• DaVita DVA is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.66 per share on revenue of $2.94 billion.

• Werner Enterprises WERN is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $811.25 million.

• Stryker SYK is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.38 per share on revenue of $4.83 billion.

• Rocket Companies RKT is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $983.18 million.

• Qualys QLYS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.02 per share on revenue of $135.55 million.

• Envestnet ENV is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $315.10 million.

• StepStone Group STEP is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $160.14 million.

• Americold Realty Trust COLD is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Alliant Energy LNT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $956.42 million.

• Diamondrock Hospitality DRH is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Star Bulk Carriers SBLK is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $191.48 million.

• Funko FNKO is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.38 per share on revenue of $253.15 million.

• Astronics ATRO is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $172.33 million.

• Identiv INVE is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $29.70 million.

• Integral Ad Science IAS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $112.66 million.

• Pembina Pipeline PBA is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $1.68 billion.

• MP Materials MP is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $60.44 million.

• 10x Genomics TXG is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.39 per share on revenue of $138.97 million.

• Ero Copper ERO is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $109.00 million.

• Entravision Comms EVC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $262.95 million.

• Alector ALEC is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.81 per share on revenue of $3.63 million.

• Great Ajax AJX is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $5.34 million.

• Prothena Corp PRTA is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.92 per share on revenue of $10.58 million.

• Cavco Indus CVCO is expected to report quarterly earnings at $6.76 per share on revenue of $552.90 million.

• Silvercorp Metals SVM is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $58.40 million.

• Ring Energy REI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $85.00 million.

• Accel Entertainment ACEL is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $277.54 million.

• Victory Capital Holdings VCTR is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.10 per share on revenue of $206.04 million.

• Eagle Bulk Shipping EGLE is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $93.19 million.

• Hannon Armstrong HASI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $41.45 million.

• Apple AAPL is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.09 per share on revenue of $74.24 billion.

• Southwestern Energy SWN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $1.27 billion.

• Sasol SSL is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $62.04 million.

• RB Global RBA is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.90 per share on revenue of $1.40 billion.

• DraftKings DKNG is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.25 per share on revenue of $759.55 million.

• EOG Resources EOG is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.32 per share on revenue of $5.31 billion.

• Velocity Financial VEL is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $35.74 million.

• PlayAGS AGS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.00 per share on revenue of $83.76 million.

• Petrobras Brasileiro PBR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.97 per share on revenue of $25.61 billion.

• AMN Healthcare Services AMN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.14 per share on revenue of $988.40 million.

• Fidus Investment FDUS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $29.38 million.

• Myriad Genetics MYGN is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $187.13 million.

• Booking Holdings BKNG is projected to report quarterly earnings at $28.84 per share on revenue of $5.13 billion.

• Sensus Healthcare SRTS is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $4.55 million.

• OPKO Health OPK is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $201.97 million.

• Dynavax Technologies DVAX is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $48.38 million.

• Altair Engineering ALTR is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $139.02 million.

• Rogers ROG is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.02 per share on revenue of $241.05 million.

• FIGS FIGS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $133.24 million.

• OraSure Technologies OSUR is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $63.86 million.

• Artivion AORT is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $84.24 million.

• Arteris AIP is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $13.75 million.

• Universal Electronics UEIC is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $109.21 million.

• Tanger Factory Outlet SKT is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Alphatec Holdings ATEC is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.28 per share on revenue of $109.89 million.

• Appian APPN is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.42 per share on revenue of $124.29 million.

• nLight LASR is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $52.35 million.

• Advanced Energy Indus AEIS is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.05 per share on revenue of $412.66 million.

• Udemy UDMY is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $173.16 million.

• Trupanion TRUP is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.41 per share on revenue of $262.82 million.

• BigCommerce Holdings BIGC is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $73.35 million.

• Definitive Healthcare DH is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $61.02 million.

• GoPro GPRO is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $221.61 million.

• Synaptics SYNA is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $223.23 million.

• Guardant Health GH is likely to report quarterly loss at $1.18 per share on revenue of $129.41 million.

• Sprout Social SPT is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $78.72 million.

• AbCellera Biologics ABCL is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $12.37 million.

• AXT AXTI is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $19.97 million.

• Sixth Street Specialty TSLX is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $100.09 million.

• ICF International ICFI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.45 per share on revenue of $484.63 million.

• Natera NTRA is expected to report quarterly loss at $1.09 per share on revenue of $242.06 million.

• Airbnb ABNB is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $2.20 billion.

• Yelp YELP is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $325.24 million.

• TPI Composites TPIC is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.01 per share on revenue of $389.53 million.

• Green Dot GDOT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $335.10 million.

• Playa Hotels & Resorts PLYA is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $293.53 million.

• Potbelly PBPB is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $127.07 million.

• Tandem Diabetes Care TNDM is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.53 per share on revenue of $197.64 million.

• Livent LTHM is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $252.86 million.

• GoDaddy GDDY is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $1.06 billion.

• Chuy's Holdings CHUY is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $118.26 million.

• Dropbox DBX is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $613.64 million.

• Kura Oncology KURA is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• CareTrust REIT CTRE is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Progyny PGNY is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $262.15 million.

• Bloom Energy BE is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $311.10 million.

• Fox Factory Hldg FOXF is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.14 per share on revenue of $402.61 million.

• Mind Medicine MNMD is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Mirum Pharmaceuticals MIRM is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.81 per share on revenue of $30.00 million.

• Gen Digital GEN is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $947.24 million.

• Curis CRIS is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $2.57 million.

• Standex International SXI is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.67 per share on revenue of $184.82 million.

• Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical RARE is likely to report quarterly loss at $2.11 per share on revenue of $105.20 million.

• Assertio Holdings ASRT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $39.58 million.

• Travere Therapeutics TVTX is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.16 per share on revenue of $53.93 million.

• CarGurus CARG is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $229.97 million.

• Amazon.com AMZN is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $131.54 billion.

• Redfin RDFN is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.32 per share on revenue of $274.96 million.

• WW International WW is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $229.94 million.

• PTC Therapeutics PTCT is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.58 per share on revenue of $213.95 million.

• Collegium Pharmaceutical COLL is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.22 per share on revenue of $137.98 million.

• DermTech DMTK is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.95 per share on revenue of $3.55 million.

• Gilead Sciences GILD is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.61 per share on revenue of $6.43 billion.

• Red Rock Resorts RRR is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $417.84 million.

• Alignment Healthcare ALHC is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $436.88 million.

• Agilon Health AGL is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $1.11 billion.

• Amgen AMGN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $4.44 per share on revenue of $6.63 billion.

• Xencor XNCR is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.91 per share on revenue of $20.73 million.

• Upland Software UPLD is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $73.00 million.

• Power Integrations POWI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $122.77 million.

• Lexicon Pharmaceuticals LXRX is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $30 thousand.

• Desktop Metal DM is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $57.35 million.

• Kratos Defense & Security KTOS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $235.71 million.

• Xponential Fitness XPOF is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $71.93 million.

• Ventas VTR is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Clipper Realty CLPR is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Bio-Rad Laboratories BIO is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.55 per share on revenue of $687.88 million.

• Denbury DEN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.23 per share on revenue of $349.47 million.

• Cirrus Logic CRUS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $290.58 million.

• Coinbase Glb COIN is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.78 per share on revenue of $643.36 million.

• Cytokinetics CYTK is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.23 per share on revenue of $2.50 million.

• Puma Biotechnology PBYI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $51.37 million.

• Clearfield CLFD is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $54.35 million.

• ModivCare MODV is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.51 per share on revenue of $650.36 million.

• Beacon Roofing Supply BECN is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.27 per share on revenue of $2.50 billion.

• Corsair Gaming CRSR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $317.39 million.

• Open Text OTEX is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.94 per share on revenue of $1.51 billion.

• DigitalOcean Holdings DOCN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $169.82 million.

• Vector Group VGR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $408.20 million.

• FAT Brands FAT is likely to report quarterly loss at $1.57 per share on revenue of $106.75 million.

• Research Frontiers REFR is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Vaxart VXRT is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $80 thousand.

• Aligos Therapeutics ALGS is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Marchex MCHX is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $12.50 million.

• The One Group Hospitality STKS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $91.63 million.

• Cherry Hill Mortgage CHMI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $6.15 million.

• Orla Mining ORLA is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Nine Energy Service NINE is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $161.90 million.

• AES AES is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $2.95 billion.

• PPL PPL is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $2.21 billion.

• Post Hldgs POST is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.93 per share on revenue of $1.82 billion.

• Corteva CTVA is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.58 per share on revenue of $6.46 billion.

• Mueller Water Products MWA is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $351.73 million.

• Citigroup CPK is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.96 per share on revenue of $158.23 million.

• Consolidated Edison ED is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $3.31 billion.

• MasTec MTZ is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.85 per share on revenue of $3.01 billion.

• Ryman Hospitality Props RHP is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• SEMrush Hldgs SEMR is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $74.46 million.

• Select Medical Hldgs SEM is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $1.65 billion.

• RLJ Lodging RLJ is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $355.62 million.

• Mercer Intl MERC is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Cable One CABO is expected to report quarterly earnings at $12.29 per share on revenue of $421.05 million.

• Crawford & Company Common Stock CRD is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $327.98 million.

• Crawford & Company Common Stock CRD is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $313.30 million.

• Main Street Capital MAIN is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.00 per share on revenue of $121.82 million.

• Microchip Technology MCHP is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.64 per share on revenue of $2.29 billion.

• CubeSmart CUBE is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Regency Centers REG is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Apple Hospitality REIT APLE is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Dolby Laboratories DLB is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $301.65 million.

• Trinseo TSE is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.39 per share on revenue of $1.09 billion.

• Globus Medical GMED is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $279.72 million.

• Reinsurance Gr RGA is expected to report quarterly earnings at $4.14 per share on revenue of $4.28 billion.

• Perdoceo Education PRDO is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $179.42 million.

• Cloudflare NET is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $305.55 million.

• Information Servs Gr III is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $74.13 million.

• Camden Prop Trust CPT is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Ryan Specialty Hldgs RYAN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $575.48 million.

• Monster Beverage MNST is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $1.87 billion.

• Motorola Solns MSI is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.51 per share on revenue of $2.36 billion.

• TimkenSteel TMST is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $357.50 million.

• Extra Space Storage EXR is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Viad VVI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $300.24 million.

• Hercules Capital HTGC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $108.67 million.

• BWX Technologies BWXT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $558.25 million.

• Universal Display OLED is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $128.60 million.

• Acacia Research ACTG is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $16.00 million.

• Vir Biotechnology VIR is expected to report quarterly loss at $1.20 per share on revenue of $25.89 million.

• Sun Country Airlines SNCY is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $258.74 million.

• Haynes Intl HAYN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $146.17 million.

• Syndax Pharmaceuticals SNDX is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• TTEC Holdings TTEC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $595.53 million.

• B&G Foods BGS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $465.64 million.

• iRhythm Technologies IRTC is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.78 per share on revenue of $120.34 million.

• Sight Sciences SGHT is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.34 per share on revenue of $22.40 million.

• TransMedics Gr TMDX is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $42.42 million.

• Mister Car Wash MCW is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $241.78 million.

• Willdan Group WLDN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $54.99 million.

• El Pollo Loco Holdings LOCO is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $124.74 million.

• Paylocity Holding PCTY is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.14 per share on revenue of $301.66 million.

• Grand Canyon Education LOPE is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.89 per share on revenue of $208.10 million.

• Stem STEM is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $92.02 million.

• Fortinet FTNT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $1.30 billion.

• AdTheorent Holding ADTH is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $36.37 million.

• AAON AAON is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $276.08 million.

• NanoString Technologies NSTG is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.67 per share on revenue of $42.53 million.

• Geron GERN is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $70 thousand.

• Sandstorm Gold SAND is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $46.10 million.

• Floor & Decor Hldgs FND is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $1.15 billion.

• Atlassian TEAM is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $911.23 million.

• Cellectis CLLS is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.45 per share on revenue of $4.48 million.

• OFS Capital OFS is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $14.20 million.

• Delta Apparel DLA is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $116.20 million.

• eXp World Holdings EXPI is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $1.19 billion.

• Good Times Restaurants GTIM is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Centrus Energy LEU is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $62.80 million.

• Hammerhead Energy HHRS is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Invesco Mortgage Capital IVR is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.07 per share on revenue of $71.55 million.

• Tutor Perini TPC is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $856.91 million.

• PLAYSTUDIOS MYPS is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $77.12 million.

• CF Industries Holdings CF is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $297.30 million.

• Guild Holdings GHLD is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $179.24 million.

• NN NNBR is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $131.60 million.

• Natural Grocers NGVC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $272.00 million.

• Cooper-Standard Holdings CPS is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.86 per share on revenue of $702.50 million.

• TuanChe TC is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Tucows TCX is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Marin Software MRIN is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Arcosa ACA is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $575.68 million.

• Outfront Media OUT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $472.70 million.

• Olympic Steel ZEUS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.22 per share on revenue of $636.41 million.

• Goldman Sachs BDC GSBD is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $107.77 million.

• Air Transport Services Gr ATSG is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $514.56 million.

• Applied Optoelectronics AAOI is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.28 per share on revenue of $45.43 million.

• ContextLogic WISH is likely to report quarterly loss at $3.74 per share on revenue of $94.25 million.

• Resideo Technologies REZI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $1.62 billion.

• Ziff Davis ZD is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.21 per share on revenue of $324.50 million.

• Forum Energy Technologies FET is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Workiva WK is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $153.46 million.

