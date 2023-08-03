Earnings Scheduled For August 3, 2023

Companies Reporting Before The Bell
• Cedar Fair FUN is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.10 per share on revenue of $512.74 million.
• Pharming PHAR is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Coca-Cola Europacific CCEP is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Smith & Nephew SNN is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.
• ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES IMOS is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• ING Groep ING is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $6.19 billion.
• Verona Pharma VRNA is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Teekay Tankers TNK is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $4.31 per share on revenue of $230.07 million.
• Teekay TK is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Wix.com WIX is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $381.85 million.
• Fiverr Intl FVRR is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $89.16 million.
• Anheuser-Busch InBev BUD is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $15.37 billion.
• Wayfair W is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.67 per share on revenue of $3.10 billion.
• First Majestic Silver AG is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Middleby MIDD is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.32 per share on revenue of $1.04 billion.
• Warner Bros. Discovery WBD is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.39 per share on revenue of $10.47 billion.
• TopBuild BLD is likely to report quarterly earnings at $4.30 per share on revenue of $1.27 billion.
• Bausch Health Companies BHC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.96 per share on revenue of $2.69 billion.
• Canada Goose Hldgs GOOS is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.66 per share on revenue of $56.83 million.
• Acushnet Hldgs GOLF is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.93 per share on revenue of $674.77 million.
• Regeneron Pharmaceuticals REGN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $9.92 per share on revenue of $3.01 billion.
• Murphy Oil MUR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $779.43 million.
• Perimeter Solutions PRM is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $94.20 million.
• iRadimed IRMD is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $15.65 million.
• InterDigital IDCC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $102.39 million.
• Expedia Group EXPE is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.32 per share on revenue of $3.37 billion.
• Cheniere Energy LNG is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.37 per share on revenue of $4.81 billion.
• Dun & Bradstreet Hldgs DNB is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $549.65 million.
• Intellia Therapeutics NTLA is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.32 per share on revenue of $13.95 million.
• BrightSphere Investment BSIG is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $93.95 million.
• Diamond Hill Investment DHIL is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Huntington Ingalls Indus HII is likely to report quarterly earnings at $3.14 per share on revenue of $2.73 billion.
• Kymera Therapeutics KYMR is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.71 per share on revenue of $14.06 million.
• Brookfield Infr Partners BIP is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $2.34 billion.
• Shake Shack SHAK is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $274.40 million.
• Voyager Therapeutics VYGR is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.59 per share on revenue of $2.00 million.
• Chimerix CMRX is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.23 per share on revenue of $640 thousand.
• Fulcrum Therapeutics FULC is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.44 per share on revenue of $1.60 million.
• Thermon Group Holdings THR is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $101.17 million.
• Pinnacle West Capital PNW is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.19 per share on revenue of $1.03 billion.
• Aemetis AMTX is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.29 per share on revenue of $67.30 million.
• Itron ITRI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $518.01 million.
• Tegna TGNA is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $738.00 million.
• Greystone Housing Impact GHI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $26.50 million.
• BlackRock TCP Cap TCPC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $51.17 million.
• Ducommun DCO is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $188.14 million.
• CRA Intl CRAI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.35 per share on revenue of $156.82 million.
• Butterfly Network BFLY is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $17.37 million.
• Globalstar GSAT is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $51.59 million.
• Cohu COHU is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $165.95 million.
• Insight Enterprises NSIT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.58 per share on revenue of $2.41 billion.
• Global Ship Lease GSL is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.08 per share on revenue of $158.18 million.
• Arrow Electronics ARW is likely to report quarterly earnings at $4.33 per share on revenue of $8.68 billion.
• Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ALNY is expected to report quarterly loss at $1.72 per share on revenue of $331.73 million.
• Portillos PTLO is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $170.13 million.
• Golden Heaven Group Hldgs GDHG is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Kellogg K is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.11 per share on revenue of $4.05 billion.
• SolarWinds SWI is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $179.51 million.
• Uniti Group UNIT is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Digi Intl DGII is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $108.75 million.
• ProSomnus OSA is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.31 per share on revenue of $6.56 million.
• Mesa Laboratories MLAB is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.67 per share on revenue of $51.85 million.
• Magellan Midstream MMP is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.11 per share on revenue of $797.91 million.
• Physicians Realty Trust DOC is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Sabre SABR is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.23 per share on revenue of $704.50 million.
• WAVE Life Sciences WVE is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.32 per share on revenue of $8.08 million.
• Intra-Cellular Therapies ITCI is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.62 per share on revenue of $106.56 million.
• Vulcan Materials VMC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.91 per share on revenue of $2.06 billion.
• Southern SO is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $6.82 billion.
• Cummins CMI is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $5.19 per share on revenue of $8.24 billion.
• Parker Hannifin PH is projected to report quarterly earnings at $5.50 per share on revenue of $5.01 billion.
• Hilton Grand Vacations HGV is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $1.01 billion.
• Black Knight BKI is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $376.17 million.
• MACOM Technology Solns MTSI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $147.05 million.
• Insmed INSM is likely to report quarterly loss at $1.10 per share on revenue of $70.25 million.
• Cars.com CARS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $169.25 million.
• Ranpak Hldgs PACK is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $83.50 million.
• Thryv Holdings THRY is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $252.00 million.
• Distribution Solns Gr DSGR is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $359.45 million.
• Arbutus Biopharma ABUS is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $5.02 million.
• Upbound Group UPBD is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $968.05 million.
• PGT Innovations PGTI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $390.89 million.
• Belden BDC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.75 per share on revenue of $683.00 million.
• Nova NVMI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.00 per share on revenue of $121.00 million.
• MGP Ingredients MGPI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.25 per share on revenue of $205.48 million.
• Vital Farms VITL is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $104.89 million.
• Prestige Consumer PBH is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.01 per share on revenue of $278.07 million.
• Compass Pathways CMPS is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Immunic IMUX is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Fennec Pharmaceuticals FENC is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $3.73 million.
• Lifetime Brands LCUT is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.22 per share on revenue of $131.64 million.
• Orchard Therapeutics ORTX is expected to report quarterly loss at $1.67 per share on revenue of $5.20 million.
• Chimera Investment CIM is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $78.80 million.
• Ballys BALY is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $613.00 million.
• Engagesmart ESMT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $93.08 million.
• OneWater Marine ONEW is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.38 per share on revenue of $632.55 million.
• Dine Brands Global DIN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.53 per share on revenue of $210.23 million.
• Sempra Energy SRE is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.72 per share on revenue of $3.64 billion.
• Pitney Bowes PBI is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $809.61 million.
• ConocoPhillips COP is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.94 per share on revenue of $14.64 billion.
• BCE BCE is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $4.53 billion.
• CareCloud CCLD is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.28 per share on revenue of $32.04 million.
• Lantheus Holdings LNTH is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.33 per share on revenue of $306.48 million.
• Focus Finl Partners FOCS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.97 per share on revenue of $593.55 million.
• Perella Weinberg PWP is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $142.61 million.
• BioCryst Pharma BCRX is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.25 per share on revenue of $81.98 million.
• Beasley Broadcast Group BBGI is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $63.65 million.
• Plymouth Industrial REIT PLYM is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Lightspeed Commerce LSPD is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $197.30 million.
• New Jersey Resources NJR is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $547.71 million.
• Agios Pharmaceuticals AGIO is likely to report quarterly loss at $1.60 per share on revenue of $6.67 million.
• Papa John's International PZZA is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $530.10 million.
• Visteon VC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.58 per share on revenue of $997.15 million.
• Quanta Services PWR is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.67 per share on revenue of $4.69 billion.
• Timken TKR is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.07 per share on revenue of $1.29 billion.
• Liquidity Services LQDT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $77.42 million.
• Solo Brands DTC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $131.37 million.
• Kontoor Brands KTB is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $625.50 million.
• Constellation Energy CEG is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $5.53 billion.
• Ocwen Financial OCN is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $265.45 million.
• Independence Contract ICD is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $57.60 million.
• NuStar Energy NS is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $372.52 million.
• Gildan Activewear GIL is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $822.03 million.
• Aptiv APTV is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.03 per share on revenue of $4.72 billion.
• Sally Beauty Holdings SBH is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $947.70 million.
• APi Gr APG is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $1.76 billion.
• Great Elm Capital GECC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $8.11 million.
• Lion Electric LEV is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $68.50 million.
• Daseke DSKE is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $423.40 million.
• Westlake Chemical WLKP is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $287.47 million.
• Westlake WLK is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.83 per share on revenue of $3.45 billion.
• Hasbro HAS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $1.11 billion.
• Myers Indus MYE is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $222.80 million.
• PBF Energy PBF is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.22 per share on revenue of $9.41 billion.
• WestRock WRK is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $5.24 billion.
• Planet Fitness PLNT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $249.10 million.
• Karuna Therapeutics KRTX is estimated to report quarterly loss at $2.76 per share on revenue of $1.00 million.
• CommScope Hldg Co COMM is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $2.04 billion.
• Privia Health Gr PRVA is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $392.34 million.
• First Citizens BancShares FCNCA is likely to report quarterly earnings at $45.91 per share on revenue of $2.31 billion.
• Vontier VNT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $747.95 million.
• HF Sinclair DINO is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.27 per share on revenue of $7.38 billion.
• BrightView Hldgs BV is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $777.40 million.
• Holly Energy Partners HEP is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $140.86 million.
• Global Net Lease GNL is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• City Office REIT CIO is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Armada Hoffler Properties AHH is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Deluxe DLX is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $548.75 million.
• Air Products & Chemicals APD is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.91 per share on revenue of $3.27 billion.
• Ball BALL is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $3.84 billion.
• Aurinia Pharmaceuticals AUPH is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $36.37 million.
• Tempur Sealy Intl TPX is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $1.24 billion.
• Daqo New Energy DQ is expected to report quarterly earnings at $5.79 per share on revenue of $1.22 billion.
• Pediatrix Medical Group MD is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $494.47 million.
• Northwest Natural Hldg NWN is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $211.65 million.
• Targa Resources TRGP is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.27 per share on revenue of $4.56 billion.
• Walker & Dunlop WD is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.06 per share on revenue of $257.99 million.
• Ecovyst ECVT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $197.52 million.
• WESCO Intl WCC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $4.46 per share on revenue of $5.95 billion.
• Edgewell Personal Care EPC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.82 per share on revenue of $644.34 million.
• CURO Group Holdings CURO is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.70 per share on revenue of $209.81 million.
• Cigna Group CI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $5.98 per share on revenue of $47.13 billion.
• Patria Investments PAX is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $69.22 million.
• EPAM Sys EPAM is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.34 per share on revenue of $1.16 billion.
• Oaktree Specialty Lending OCSL is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $101.30 million.
• Canadian Natural Res CNQ is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.04 per share on revenue of $7.71 billion.
• MFA Finl MFA is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $49.41 million.
• MDU Resources Gr MDU is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $1.49 billion.
• Marpai MRAI is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.28 per share on revenue of $8.24 million.
• Intercontinental Exchange ICE is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.37 per share on revenue of $1.89 billion.
• Enovis ENOV is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $419.15 million.
• Jones Lang LaSalle JLL is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.02 per share on revenue of $1.79 billion.
• Sotera Health SHC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $261.05 million.
• Shift4 Payments FOUR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $231.71 million.
• Clarivate CLVT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $675.47 million.
• Advanced Drainage Systems WMS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.53 per share on revenue of $746.29 million.
• Lamar Advertising LAMR is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.94 per share on revenue of $539.70 million.
• Teleflex TFX is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.21 per share on revenue of $729.40 million.
• Hyatt Hotels H is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $1.65 billion.
• Trimble TRMB is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $979.08 million.
• InfuSystems Holdings INFU is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.00 per share on revenue of $29.10 million.
• Entegris ENTG is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $885.48 million.
• Idacorp IDA is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.22 per share on revenue of $359.32 million.
• ITT ITT is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.17 per share on revenue of $789.02 million.
• Bruker BRKR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $646.09 million.
• Moderna MRNA is estimated to report quarterly loss at $3.84 per share on revenue of $290.74 million.
• Apollo Global Management APO is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.65 per share on revenue of $781.82 million.
• Cognex CGNX is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $230.99 million.
• Becton, Dickinson BDX is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.89 per share on revenue of $4.83 billion.
• Starwood Prop Trust STWD is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $508.00 million.
• Iron Mountain IRM is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.93 per share on revenue of $1.35 billion.
• Tile Shop Holdings TTSH is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $103.00 million.
• Manitex International MNTX is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $71.00 million.
• CSW Industrials CSWI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.92 per share on revenue of $208.40 million.
• Alico ALCO is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $15.50 million.
• Koppers Hldgs KOP is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.08 per share on revenue of $531.00 million.
• Gannett Co GCI is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $686.70 million.
• Superior Industries Intl SUP is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $392.00 million.
• Genesis Energy GEL is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $383.26 million.
• ACI Worldwide ACIW is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $305.95 million.
• Suburban Propane Partners SPH is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $281.00 million.
• Lee Enterprises LEE is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.93 per share on revenue of $174.00 million.
• Johnson Outdoors JOUT is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.73 per share on revenue of $201.03 million.
• Autolus Therapeutics AUTL is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.22 per share on revenue of $140 thousand.
• VEON VEON is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Laureate Education LAUR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $436.90 million.
• Glatfelter GLT is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
• Air Lease AL is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.09 per share on revenue of $657.68 million.
• Grid Dynamics Holdings GDYN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $75.94 million.
• ResMed RMD is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.67 per share on revenue of $1.12 billion.
• Block SQ is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $5.08 billion.
• Opendoor Technologies OPEN is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.38 per share on revenue of $1.88 billion.
• Eventbrite EB is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $78.74 million.
• DaVita DVA is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.66 per share on revenue of $2.94 billion.
• Werner Enterprises WERN is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $811.25 million.
• Stryker SYK is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.38 per share on revenue of $4.83 billion.
• Rocket Companies RKT is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $983.18 million.
• Qualys QLYS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.02 per share on revenue of $135.55 million.
• Envestnet ENV is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $315.10 million.
• StepStone Group STEP is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $160.14 million.
• Americold Realty Trust COLD is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Alliant Energy LNT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $956.42 million.
• Diamondrock Hospitality DRH is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Star Bulk Carriers SBLK is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $191.48 million.
• Funko FNKO is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.38 per share on revenue of $253.15 million.
• Astronics ATRO is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $172.33 million.
• Identiv INVE is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $29.70 million.
• Integral Ad Science IAS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $112.66 million.
• Pembina Pipeline PBA is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $1.68 billion.
• MP Materials MP is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $60.44 million.
• 10x Genomics TXG is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.39 per share on revenue of $138.97 million.
• Ero Copper ERO is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $109.00 million.
• Entravision Comms EVC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $262.95 million.
• Alector ALEC is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.81 per share on revenue of $3.63 million.
• Great Ajax AJX is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $5.34 million.
• Prothena Corp PRTA is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.92 per share on revenue of $10.58 million.
• Cavco Indus CVCO is expected to report quarterly earnings at $6.76 per share on revenue of $552.90 million.
• Silvercorp Metals SVM is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $58.40 million.
• Ring Energy REI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $85.00 million.
• Accel Entertainment ACEL is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $277.54 million.
• Victory Capital Holdings VCTR is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.10 per share on revenue of $206.04 million.
• Eagle Bulk Shipping EGLE is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $93.19 million.
• Hannon Armstrong HASI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $41.45 million.
• Apple AAPL is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.09 per share on revenue of $74.24 billion.
• Southwestern Energy SWN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $1.27 billion.
• Sasol SSL is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $62.04 million.
• RB Global RBA is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.90 per share on revenue of $1.40 billion.
• DraftKings DKNG is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.25 per share on revenue of $759.55 million.
• EOG Resources EOG is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.32 per share on revenue of $5.31 billion.
• Velocity Financial VEL is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $35.74 million.
• PlayAGS AGS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.00 per share on revenue of $83.76 million.
• Petrobras Brasileiro PBR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.97 per share on revenue of $25.61 billion.
• AMN Healthcare Services AMN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.14 per share on revenue of $988.40 million.
• Fidus Investment FDUS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $29.38 million.
• Myriad Genetics MYGN is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $187.13 million.
• Booking Holdings BKNG is projected to report quarterly earnings at $28.84 per share on revenue of $5.13 billion.
• Sensus Healthcare SRTS is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $4.55 million.
• OPKO Health OPK is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $201.97 million.
• Dynavax Technologies DVAX is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $48.38 million.
• Altair Engineering ALTR is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $139.02 million.
• Rogers ROG is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.02 per share on revenue of $241.05 million.
• FIGS FIGS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $133.24 million.
• OraSure Technologies OSUR is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $63.86 million.
• Artivion AORT is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $84.24 million.
• Arteris AIP is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $13.75 million.
• Universal Electronics UEIC is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $109.21 million.
• Tanger Factory Outlet SKT is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Alphatec Holdings ATEC is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.28 per share on revenue of $109.89 million.
• Appian APPN is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.42 per share on revenue of $124.29 million.
• nLight LASR is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $52.35 million.
• Advanced Energy Indus AEIS is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.05 per share on revenue of $412.66 million.
• Udemy UDMY is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $173.16 million.
• Trupanion TRUP is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.41 per share on revenue of $262.82 million.
• BigCommerce Holdings BIGC is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $73.35 million.
• Definitive Healthcare DH is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $61.02 million.
• GoPro GPRO is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $221.61 million.
• Synaptics SYNA is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $223.23 million.
• Guardant Health GH is likely to report quarterly loss at $1.18 per share on revenue of $129.41 million.
• Sprout Social SPT is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $78.72 million.
• AbCellera Biologics ABCL is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $12.37 million.
• AXT AXTI is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $19.97 million.
• Sixth Street Specialty TSLX is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $100.09 million.
• ICF International ICFI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.45 per share on revenue of $484.63 million.
• Natera NTRA is expected to report quarterly loss at $1.09 per share on revenue of $242.06 million.
• Airbnb ABNB is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $2.20 billion.
• Yelp YELP is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $325.24 million.
• TPI Composites TPIC is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.01 per share on revenue of $389.53 million.
• Green Dot GDOT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $335.10 million.
• Playa Hotels & Resorts PLYA is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $293.53 million.
• Potbelly PBPB is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $127.07 million.
• Tandem Diabetes Care TNDM is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.53 per share on revenue of $197.64 million.
• Livent LTHM is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $252.86 million.
• GoDaddy GDDY is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $1.06 billion.
• Chuy's Holdings CHUY is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $118.26 million.
• Dropbox DBX is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $613.64 million.
• Kura Oncology KURA is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.
• CareTrust REIT CTRE is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Progyny PGNY is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $262.15 million.
• Bloom Energy BE is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $311.10 million.
• Fox Factory Hldg FOXF is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.14 per share on revenue of $402.61 million.
• Mind Medicine MNMD is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Mirum Pharmaceuticals MIRM is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.81 per share on revenue of $30.00 million.
• Gen Digital GEN is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $947.24 million.
• Curis CRIS is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $2.57 million.
• Standex International SXI is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.67 per share on revenue of $184.82 million.
• Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical RARE is likely to report quarterly loss at $2.11 per share on revenue of $105.20 million.
• Assertio Holdings ASRT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $39.58 million.
• Travere Therapeutics TVTX is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.16 per share on revenue of $53.93 million.
• CarGurus CARG is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $229.97 million.
• Amazon.com AMZN is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $131.54 billion.
• Redfin RDFN is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.32 per share on revenue of $274.96 million.
• WW International WW is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $229.94 million.
• PTC Therapeutics PTCT is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.58 per share on revenue of $213.95 million.
• Collegium Pharmaceutical COLL is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.22 per share on revenue of $137.98 million.
• DermTech DMTK is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.95 per share on revenue of $3.55 million.
• Gilead Sciences GILD is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.61 per share on revenue of $6.43 billion.
• Red Rock Resorts RRR is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $417.84 million.
• Alignment Healthcare ALHC is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $436.88 million.
• Agilon Health AGL is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $1.11 billion.
• Amgen AMGN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $4.44 per share on revenue of $6.63 billion.
• Xencor XNCR is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.91 per share on revenue of $20.73 million.
• Upland Software UPLD is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $73.00 million.
• Power Integrations POWI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $122.77 million.
• Lexicon Pharmaceuticals LXRX is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $30 thousand.
• Desktop Metal DM is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $57.35 million.
• Kratos Defense & Security KTOS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $235.71 million.
• Xponential Fitness XPOF is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $71.93 million.
• Ventas VTR is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Clipper Realty CLPR is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Bio-Rad Laboratories BIO is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.55 per share on revenue of $687.88 million.
• Denbury DEN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.23 per share on revenue of $349.47 million.
• Cirrus Logic CRUS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $290.58 million.
• Coinbase Glb COIN is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.78 per share on revenue of $643.36 million.
• Cytokinetics CYTK is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.23 per share on revenue of $2.50 million.
• Puma Biotechnology PBYI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $51.37 million.
• Clearfield CLFD is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $54.35 million.
• ModivCare MODV is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.51 per share on revenue of $650.36 million.
• Beacon Roofing Supply BECN is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.27 per share on revenue of $2.50 billion.
• Corsair Gaming CRSR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $317.39 million.
• Open Text OTEX is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.94 per share on revenue of $1.51 billion.
• DigitalOcean Holdings DOCN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $169.82 million.
• Vector Group VGR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $408.20 million.
• FAT Brands FAT is likely to report quarterly loss at $1.57 per share on revenue of $106.75 million.
• Research Frontiers REFR is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Vaxart VXRT is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $80 thousand.
• Aligos Therapeutics ALGS is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Marchex MCHX is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $12.50 million.
• The One Group Hospitality STKS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $91.63 million.
• Cherry Hill Mortgage CHMI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $6.15 million.
• Orla Mining ORLA is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Nine Energy Service NINE is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $161.90 million.
• AES AES is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $2.95 billion.
• PPL PPL is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $2.21 billion.
• Post Hldgs POST is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.93 per share on revenue of $1.82 billion.
• Corteva CTVA is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.58 per share on revenue of $6.46 billion.
• Mueller Water Products MWA is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $351.73 million.
• Citigroup CPK is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.96 per share on revenue of $158.23 million.
• Consolidated Edison ED is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $3.31 billion.
• MasTec MTZ is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.85 per share on revenue of $3.01 billion.
• Ryman Hospitality Props RHP is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.
• SEMrush Hldgs SEMR is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $74.46 million.
• Select Medical Hldgs SEM is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $1.65 billion.
• RLJ Lodging RLJ is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $355.62 million.
• Mercer Intl MERC is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Cable One CABO is expected to report quarterly earnings at $12.29 per share on revenue of $421.05 million.
• Crawford & Company Common Stock CRD is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $327.98 million.
• Crawford & Company Common Stock CRD is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $313.30 million.
• Main Street Capital MAIN is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.00 per share on revenue of $121.82 million.
• Microchip Technology MCHP is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.64 per share on revenue of $2.29 billion.
• CubeSmart CUBE is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Regency Centers REG is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Apple Hospitality REIT APLE is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Dolby Laboratories DLB is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $301.65 million.
• Trinseo TSE is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.39 per share on revenue of $1.09 billion.
• Globus Medical GMED is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $279.72 million.
• Reinsurance Gr RGA is expected to report quarterly earnings at $4.14 per share on revenue of $4.28 billion.
• Perdoceo Education PRDO is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $179.42 million.
• Cloudflare NET is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $305.55 million.
• Information Servs Gr III is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $74.13 million.
• Camden Prop Trust CPT is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Ryan Specialty Hldgs RYAN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $575.48 million.
• Monster Beverage MNST is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $1.87 billion.
• Motorola Solns MSI is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.51 per share on revenue of $2.36 billion.
• TimkenSteel TMST is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $357.50 million.
• Extra Space Storage EXR is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Viad VVI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $300.24 million.
• Hercules Capital HTGC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $108.67 million.
• BWX Technologies BWXT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $558.25 million.
• Universal Display OLED is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $128.60 million.
• Acacia Research ACTG is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $16.00 million.
• Vir Biotechnology VIR is expected to report quarterly loss at $1.20 per share on revenue of $25.89 million.
• Sun Country Airlines SNCY is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $258.74 million.
• Haynes Intl HAYN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $146.17 million.
• Syndax Pharmaceuticals SNDX is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.
• TTEC Holdings TTEC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $595.53 million.
• B&G Foods BGS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $465.64 million.
• iRhythm Technologies IRTC is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.78 per share on revenue of $120.34 million.
• Sight Sciences SGHT is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.34 per share on revenue of $22.40 million.
• TransMedics Gr TMDX is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $42.42 million.
• Mister Car Wash MCW is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $241.78 million.
• Willdan Group WLDN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $54.99 million.
• El Pollo Loco Holdings LOCO is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $124.74 million.
• Paylocity Holding PCTY is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.14 per share on revenue of $301.66 million.
• Grand Canyon Education LOPE is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.89 per share on revenue of $208.10 million.
• Stem STEM is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $92.02 million.
• Fortinet FTNT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $1.30 billion.
• AdTheorent Holding ADTH is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $36.37 million.
• AAON AAON is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $276.08 million.
• NanoString Technologies NSTG is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.67 per share on revenue of $42.53 million.
• Geron GERN is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $70 thousand.
• Sandstorm Gold SAND is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $46.10 million.
• Floor & Decor Hldgs FND is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $1.15 billion.
• Atlassian TEAM is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $911.23 million.
• Cellectis CLLS is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.45 per share on revenue of $4.48 million.
• OFS Capital OFS is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $14.20 million.
• Delta Apparel DLA is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $116.20 million.
• eXp World Holdings EXPI is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $1.19 billion.
• Good Times Restaurants GTIM is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Centrus Energy LEU is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $62.80 million.
• Hammerhead Energy HHRS is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Invesco Mortgage Capital IVR is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.07 per share on revenue of $71.55 million.
• Tutor Perini TPC is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $856.91 million.
• PLAYSTUDIOS MYPS is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $77.12 million.
• CF Industries Holdings CF is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $297.30 million.
• Guild Holdings GHLD is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $179.24 million.
• NN NNBR is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $131.60 million.
• Natural Grocers NGVC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $272.00 million.
• Cooper-Standard Holdings CPS is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.86 per share on revenue of $702.50 million.
• TuanChe TC is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Tucows TCX is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Marin Software MRIN is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Arcosa ACA is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $575.68 million.
• Outfront Media OUT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $472.70 million.
• Olympic Steel ZEUS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.22 per share on revenue of $636.41 million.
• Goldman Sachs BDC GSBD is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $107.77 million.
• Air Transport Services Gr ATSG is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $514.56 million.
• Applied Optoelectronics AAOI is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.28 per share on revenue of $45.43 million.
• ContextLogic WISH is likely to report quarterly loss at $3.74 per share on revenue of $94.25 million.
• Resideo Technologies REZI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $1.62 billion.
• Ziff Davis ZD is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.21 per share on revenue of $324.50 million.
• Forum Energy Technologies FET is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Workiva WK is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $153.46 million.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
