ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Bill.com Holdings
(NYSE:BILL)
Why is it moving?
Shares of technology and software companies are trading higher amid overall market strength as stocks rebound following recent weakness. The tech sector has been highly volatile amid rate hike concerns and has seen a sell off this year.
115.95
4.21[3.77%]
Last update: 2:56PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low107.79 - 117.67
52 Week High/Low89.87 - 348.5
Open / Close109.36 / -
Float / Outstanding99.7M / 104.3M
Vol / Avg.991.4K / 2.4M
Mkt Cap12.1B
P/E-
50d Avg. Price177.39
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.84
Total Float99.7M

Bill.com Holdings (NYSE:BILL), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Bill.com Holdings reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 5

EPS

$-0.080

Quarterly Revenue

$166.9M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$166.9M

Earnings Recap

Bill.com Holdings (NYSE:BILL) reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, February 3, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Bill.com Holdings missed estimated earnings by 100.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.0 versus an estimate of $-0.18, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $102.43 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05, which was followed by a 13.8% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Bill.com Holdings's past performance:

 

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021
EPS Estimate -0.20 -0.04 -0.07 -0.08
EPS Actual -0.15 -0.07 -0.02 -0.03
Revenue Estimate 104.67M 62.14M 54.60M 47.07M
Revenue Actual 116.40M 78.27M 59.74M 54.05M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Bill.com Holdings using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Bill.com Holdings Questions & Answers

Q
When is Bill.com Holdings (NYSE:BILL) reporting earnings?
A

Bill.com Holdings (BILL) is scheduled to report earnings on August 25, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 5, 2022 for Q3.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Bill.com Holdings (NYSE:BILL)?
A

The Actual EPS was $-0.06, which beat the estimate of $-0.08.

Q
What were Bill.com Holdings’s (NYSE:BILL) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $39.1M, which beat the estimate of $33.8M.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.