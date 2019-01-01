|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Burke & Herbert Bank (OTCPK: BHRB) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Burke & Herbert Bank.
There is no analysis for Burke & Herbert Bank
The stock price for Burke & Herbert Bank (OTCPK: BHRB) is $2250 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 15:18:32 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on June 1, 2015 to stockholders of record on May 13, 2015.
Burke & Herbert Bank does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Burke & Herbert Bank.
Burke & Herbert Bank is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.