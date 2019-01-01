QQQ
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co is a United States based company engaged in providing banking services. It offers personal banking services, business banking services, wealth services and online banking services. Personal banking services include debit, credit and gift cards, mortgage services, loans and lines, CDs and IRAs. Other services provided by the bank include personal loans, merchant services, construction loans, retirement planning, trust services, business banking, lending and lines of credit.

Burke & Herbert Bank Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Burke & Herbert Bank (BHRB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Burke & Herbert Bank (OTCPK: BHRB) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Burke & Herbert Bank's (BHRB) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Burke & Herbert Bank.

Q

What is the target price for Burke & Herbert Bank (BHRB) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Burke & Herbert Bank

Q

Current Stock Price for Burke & Herbert Bank (BHRB)?

A

The stock price for Burke & Herbert Bank (OTCPK: BHRB) is $2250 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 15:18:32 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Burke & Herbert Bank (BHRB) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on June 1, 2015 to stockholders of record on May 13, 2015.

Q

When is Burke & Herbert Bank (OTCPK:BHRB) reporting earnings?

A

Burke & Herbert Bank does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Burke & Herbert Bank (BHRB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Burke & Herbert Bank.

Q

What sector and industry does Burke & Herbert Bank (BHRB) operate in?

A

Burke & Herbert Bank is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.