Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
EPS
Quarterly Revenue
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
Earnings Recap
Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Benchmark Electronics beat estimated earnings by 29.41%, reporting an EPS of $0.44 versus an estimate of $0.34.
Revenue was up $130.36 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.07 which was followed by a 3.42% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Benchmark Electronics's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.41
|0.38
|0.26
|0.20
|EPS Actual
|0.48
|0.39
|0.27
|0.21
|Revenue Estimate
|580.00M
|580.67M
|531.67M
|502.33M
|Revenue Actual
|633.05M
|571.88M
|544.66M
|505.72M
Earnings History
