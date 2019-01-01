ñol

Benchmark Electronics
(NYSE:BHE)
24.47
0.31[1.28%]
Last update: 1:18PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low24.31 - 24.58
52 Week High/Low22.25 - 31.55
Open / Close24.38 / -
Float / Outstanding21.3M / 35.1M
Vol / Avg.40K / 180K
Mkt Cap859.7M
P/E22.37
50d Avg. Price24.49
Div / Yield0.66/2.73%
Payout Ratio61.11
EPS0.31
Total Float21.3M

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Benchmark Electronics reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Apr 26

EPS

$0.440

Quarterly Revenue

$636.1M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$636.1M

Earnings Recap

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Benchmark Electronics beat estimated earnings by 29.41%, reporting an EPS of $0.44 versus an estimate of $0.34.

Revenue was up $130.36 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.07 which was followed by a 3.42% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Benchmark Electronics's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 0.41 0.38 0.26 0.20
EPS Actual 0.48 0.39 0.27 0.21
Revenue Estimate 580.00M 580.67M 531.67M 502.33M
Revenue Actual 633.05M 571.88M 544.66M 505.72M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Benchmark Electronics Questions & Answers

Q
When is Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) reporting earnings?
A

Benchmark Electronics (BHE) is scheduled to report earnings on July 27, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 26, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.38, which beat the estimate of $0.33.

Q
What were Benchmark Electronics’s (NYSE:BHE) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $616.9M, which beat the estimate of $122M.

