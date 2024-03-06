Oddity Tech Posts Q4 Results, Joins Ross Stores And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Loading... Loading...

U.S. stock futures were higher this morning, with the Nasdaq futures gaining by around 100 points on Wednesday.

Shares of Oddity Tech Ltd. ODD fell sharply in today’s pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected fourth-quarter EPS results and issued FY24 EPS guidance below estimates.

ODDITY Tech posted earnings of 8 cents per share, missing market estimates of 12 cents per share. The company’s quarterly sales came in at $97.25 million versus expectations of $86.38 million, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Oddity Tech shares tumbled 10.4% to $41.10 in pre-market trading.

Here are some big stocks recording losses in today’s pre-market trading session.

Entravision Communications Corporation EVC shares tumbled 50.1% to $1.78 in pre-market trading after the company received communication from Meta indicating its intention to wind down its ASP program globally, ending its relationship with all ASPs, including Entravision, by July 1. The ASP program represented a large portion of Entravision's total consolidated revenue.

shares tumbled 50.1% to $1.78 in pre-market trading after the company received communication from Meta indicating its intention to wind down its ASP program globally, ending its relationship with all ASPs, including Entravision, by July 1. The ASP program represented a large portion of Entravision's total consolidated revenue. Grifols, S.A. GRFS dipped 10.4% to $5.53 in pre-market trading after declining around 7% on Tuesday.

dipped 10.4% to $5.53 in pre-market trading after declining around 7% on Tuesday. SOPHiA GENETICS SA SOPH shares fell 6.4% to $5.24 in pre-market trading. Sophia Genetics recently reported worse than expected fourth-quarter earnings and issued 2024 guidance.

shares fell 6.4% to $5.24 in pre-market trading. Sophia Genetics recently reported worse than expected fourth-quarter earnings and issued 2024 guidance. Golden Ocean Group Limited GOGL declined 4.4% to $12.69 in pre-market trading. Golden Ocean Group recently reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results.

declined 4.4% to $12.69 in pre-market trading. Golden Ocean Group recently reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. BHE shares slipped 4.2% to $29.35 in pre-market trading.

shares slipped 4.2% to $29.35 in pre-market trading. Digital World Acquisition Corp. DWAC shares fell 4.1% to $44.60 in pre-market trading.

shares fell 4.1% to $44.60 in pre-market trading. Ross Stores, Inc. ROST shares fell 1.8% to $146.50 in pre-market trading following fourth-quarter results.

Now Read This: Fear & Greed Index Moves To 'Greed' Zone; Dow Dips Over 400 Points

Don’t forget to check out our premarket coverage here