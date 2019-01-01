Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Benchmark Electronics
Benchmark Electronics Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Benchmark Electronics (NYSE: BHE) was reported by Needham on October 28, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $32.00 expecting BHE to rise to within 12 months (a possible 22.42% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Benchmark Electronics (NYSE: BHE) was provided by Needham, and Benchmark Electronics maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Benchmark Electronics, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Benchmark Electronics was filed on October 28, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around October 28, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Benchmark Electronics (BHE) rating was a maintained with a price target of $35.00 to $32.00. The current price Benchmark Electronics (BHE) is trading at is $26.14, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
