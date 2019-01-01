ñol

Birks Group
(AMEX:BGI)
5.046
0.006[0.12%]
Last update: 12:57PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low5.03 - 5.1
52 Week High/Low2.1 - 8.77
Open / Close5.03 / -
Float / Outstanding4.6M / 18.3M
Vol / Avg.15.6K / 71.1K
Mkt Cap92.5M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price5.31
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-
Total Float4.6M

Birks Group (AMEX:BGI), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Birks Group reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Nov 18

EPS

$0.050

Quarterly Revenue

$84.6M

Annual Revenue (as of Sep 30)

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Birks Group using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Birks Group Questions & Answers

Q
When is Birks Group (AMEX:BGI) reporting earnings?
A

Birks Group (BGI) is scheduled to report earnings on June 7, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on November 18, 2021 for H1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Birks Group (AMEX:BGI)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.05, which beat the estimate of $0.00.

Q
What were Birks Group’s (AMEX:BGI) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $84.6M, which beat the estimate of $0K.

