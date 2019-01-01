|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.160
|0.170
|0.0100
|REV
|485.950M
|461.591M
|-24.359M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of BGC Partners (NASDAQ: BGCP) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in BGC Partners’s space includes: Evercore (NYSE:EVR), AMTD International (NYSE:AMTD), Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI), Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) and UP Fintech Holding (NASDAQ:TIGR).
The latest price target for BGC Partners (NASDAQ: BGCP) was reported by Credit Suisse on February 15, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 7.00 expecting BGCP to rise to within 12 months (a possible 51.84% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for BGC Partners (NASDAQ: BGCP) is $4.61 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
The next BGC Partners (BGCP) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-07.
BGC Partners’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for BGC Partners.
BGC Partners is in the Financials sector and Capital Markets industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.