Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/2.2M
Div / Yield
0.04/0.87%
52 Wk
3.91 - 6.52
Mkt Cap
1.7B
Payout Ratio
12.5
Open
-
P/E
14.41
EPS
-0.03
Shares
362.9M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Capital Markets
BGC Partners is a brokerage and financial technology company that serves the global financial markets. Its service and product offerings include brokerage for a wide range of financial products including fixed income, equities, commodities, derivatives, and real estate, software solutions for trading platforms, clearing, trade execution, and other back-office services. Its clients mostly include banks, brokerage houses, hedge funds, and investment banks. BGC operates in one reportable segment, which is providing brokerage services to the financial markets. The company earns the majority of its revenue in the United Kingdom followed by the United States.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.1600.170 0.0100
REV485.950M461.591M-24.359M

Analyst Ratings

BGC Partners Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy BGC Partners (BGCP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of BGC Partners (NASDAQ: BGCP) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are BGC Partners's (BGCP) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for BGC Partners (BGCP) stock?

A

The latest price target for BGC Partners (NASDAQ: BGCP) was reported by Credit Suisse on February 15, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 7.00 expecting BGCP to rise to within 12 months (a possible 51.84% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for BGC Partners (BGCP)?

A

The stock price for BGC Partners (NASDAQ: BGCP) is $4.61 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does BGC Partners (BGCP) pay a dividend?

A

The next BGC Partners (BGCP) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-07.

Q

When is BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) reporting earnings?

A

BGC Partners’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.

Q

Is BGC Partners (BGCP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for BGC Partners.

Q

What sector and industry does BGC Partners (BGCP) operate in?

A

BGC Partners is in the Financials sector and Capital Markets industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.