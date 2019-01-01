Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Saul Centers
Saul Centers Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Saul Centers (NYSE: BFS) was reported by Raymond James on November 9, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $56.00 expecting BFS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 16.45% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Saul Centers (NYSE: BFS) was provided by Raymond James, and Saul Centers maintained their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Saul Centers, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Saul Centers was filed on November 9, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around November 9, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Saul Centers (BFS) rating was a maintained with a price target of $51.00 to $56.00. The current price Saul Centers (BFS) is trading at is $48.09, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
