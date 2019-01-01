BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for BurgerFi International
BurgerFi International Questions & Answers
The latest price target for BurgerFi International (NASDAQ: BFI) was reported by BTIG on November 23, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $11.00 expecting BFI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 214.29% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for BurgerFi International (NASDAQ: BFI) was provided by BTIG, and BurgerFi International initiated their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of BurgerFi International, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for BurgerFi International was filed on November 23, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around November 23, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest BurgerFi International (BFI) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $11.00. The current price BurgerFi International (BFI) is trading at is $3.50, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
