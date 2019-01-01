BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 16
EPS
$-0.620
Quarterly Revenue
$44.9M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$44.9M
Earnings History
BurgerFi International Questions & Answers
When is BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI) reporting earnings?
BurgerFi International (BFI) is scheduled to report earnings on August 11, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 16, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.46, which missed the estimate of $0.00.
What were BurgerFi International’s (NASDAQ:BFI) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $11M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
