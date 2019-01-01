Bright Horizons Family (NYSE:BFAM), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Bright Horizons Family
Bright Horizons Family Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Bright Horizons Family (NYSE: BFAM) was reported by Morgan Stanley on May 4, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $91.00 expecting BFAM to rise to within 12 months (a possible 3.36% upside). 10 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Bright Horizons Family (NYSE: BFAM) was provided by Morgan Stanley, and Bright Horizons Family maintained their underweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Bright Horizons Family, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Bright Horizons Family was filed on May 4, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 4, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Bright Horizons Family (BFAM) rating was a maintained with a price target of $109.00 to $91.00. The current price Bright Horizons Family (BFAM) is trading at is $88.04, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
