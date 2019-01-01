ñol

Bright Horizons Family
(NYSE:BFAM)
88.04
1.84[2.13%]
Last update: 12:11PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low86.97 - 88.71
52 Week High/Low76.21 - 171.91
Open / Close87.04 / -
Float / Outstanding50.4M / 59.4M
Vol / Avg.195.8K / 448.2K
Mkt Cap5.2B
P/E63.38
50d Avg. Price115.84
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.33
Total Float50.4M

Bright Horizons Family (NYSE:BFAM), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Bright Horizons Family reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 3

EPS

$0.470

Quarterly Revenue

$460.4M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$460.4M

Earnings Recap

 

Bright Horizons Family (NYSE:BFAM) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Bright Horizons Family beat estimated earnings by 3.17%, reporting an EPS of $0.65 versus an estimate of $0.63.

Revenue was up $85.58 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 12.16% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Bright Horizons Family's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 0.63 0.35 0.14 -0.19
EPS Actual 0.64 0.49 0.23 0.36
Revenue Estimate 486.90M 438.60M 389.57M 342.10M
Revenue Actual 460.33M 441.48M 390.84M 377.08M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Bright Horizons Family using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Bright Horizons Family Questions & Answers

Q
When is Bright Horizons Family (NYSE:BFAM) reporting earnings?
A

Bright Horizons Family (BFAM) is scheduled to report earnings on August 3, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 3, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Bright Horizons Family (NYSE:BFAM)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.74, which beat the estimate of $0.72.

Q
What were Bright Horizons Family’s (NYSE:BFAM) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $445.5M, which beat the estimate of $444.4M.

