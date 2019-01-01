Bright Horizons Family (NYSE:BFAM), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
EPS
Quarterly Revenue
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
Earnings Recap
Bright Horizons Family (NYSE:BFAM) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Also check this out: Executives Buying These 5 Penny Stocks.
Earnings
Bright Horizons Family beat estimated earnings by 3.17%, reporting an EPS of $0.65 versus an estimate of $0.63.
Revenue was up $85.58 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 12.16% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Bright Horizons Family's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.63
|0.35
|0.14
|-0.19
|EPS Actual
|0.64
|0.49
|0.23
|0.36
|Revenue Estimate
|486.90M
|438.60M
|389.57M
|342.10M
|Revenue Actual
|460.33M
|441.48M
|390.84M
|377.08M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Bright Horizons Family using advanced sorting and filters.
Bright Horizons Family Questions & Answers
Bright Horizons Family (BFAM) is scheduled to report earnings on August 3, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 3, 2022 for Q1.
The Actual EPS was $0.74, which beat the estimate of $0.72.
The Actual Revenue was $445.5M, which beat the estimate of $444.4M.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.