Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Bel Fuse beat estimated earnings by 91.67%, reporting an EPS of $0.69 versus an estimate of $0.36.

Revenue was up $31.01 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.15 which was followed by a 18.47% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Bel Fuse's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.36 -0.04 0.06 0.14 EPS Actual 0.51 0.68 -0.23 0.20 Revenue Estimate 138.75M 123.25M 108.00M 114.90M Revenue Actual 146.97M 138.74M 110.64M 116.13M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.