Bombardier (OTC:BDRBD), Quotes and News Summary

Bombardier
(OTCQX:BDRBD)
18.24
1.3065[7.72%]
Last update: 9:48AM
Day High/Low16.19 - 18.24
52 Week High/Low16.79 - 21
Open / Close16.93 / -
Float / Outstanding- / 97.7M
Vol / Avg.6.5K / 49.9K
Mkt Cap1.8B
P/E-
50d Avg. Price18.64
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-3
Bombardier (OTC:BDRBD)

Bombardier (OTC: BDRBD)

There is no Press for this Ticker
Bombardier Inc is engaged in the manufacture of business aircraft. It designs, manufactures, markets, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets, spanning from the light to large categories; designs manufactures and provides aftermarket support for a broad portfolio of commercial aircraft in the 50- to 100-seat categories, including the CRJ550, CRJ700, CRJ900, CRJ1000 regional jets, and the Q400 turboprop. The company mainly operates in Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, and others. The majority of the revenue is generated from North America.
Bombardier Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy Bombardier (BDRBD) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of Bombardier (OTCQX: BDRBD) through any online brokerage.

Q
Who are Bombardier's (BDRBD) competitors?
A

There are no as such competitors for Bombardier.

Q
What is the target price for Bombardier (BDRBD) stock?
A

There is no analysis for Bombardier

Q
Current Stock Price for Bombardier (BDRBD)?
A

The stock price for Bombardier (OTCQX: BDRBD) is $18.24 last updated Today at June 15, 2022, 1:48 PM UTC.

Q
Does Bombardier (BDRBD) pay a dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Bombardier.

Q
When is Bombardier (OTCQX:BDRBD) reporting earnings?
A

Bombardier does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q
Is Bombardier (BDRBD) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for Bombardier.

Q
What sector and industry does Bombardier (BDRBD) operate in?
A

Bombardier is in the Industrials sector and Aerospace & Defense industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.