Bain Capital Specialty (NYSE:BCSF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Bain Capital Specialty (NYSE:BCSF) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 05:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Bain Capital Specialty reported in-line EPS of $0.34 versus an estimate of $0.34.
Revenue was up $3.25 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 1.28% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Bain Capital Specialty's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.34
|0.34
|0.34
|0.33
|EPS Actual
|0.34
|0.34
|0.34
|0.34
|Revenue Estimate
|46.04M
|48.04M
|48.28M
|47.31M
|Revenue Actual
|49.55M
|46.49M
|49.83M
|48.28M
Bain Capital Specialty Questions & Answers
Bain Capital Specialty (BCSF) is scheduled to report earnings on August 3, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 5, 2022 for Q1.
The Actual EPS was $0.41, which beat the estimate of $0.40.
The Actual Revenue was $33.7M, which missed the estimate of $34M.
