ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Bain Capital Specialty
(NYSE:BCSF)
14.425
0.145[1.02%]
Last update: 9:48AM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low14.36 - 14.54
52 Week High/Low13.85 - 16.29
Open / Close14.54 / -
Float / Outstanding52.4M / 64.6M
Vol / Avg.5.1K / 217.9K
Mkt Cap931.3M
P/E7.56
50d Avg. Price15.53
Div / Yield1.36/9.52%
Payout Ratio71.96
EPS0.52
Total Float52.4M

Bain Capital Specialty (NYSE:BCSF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Bain Capital Specialty reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 5

EPS

$0.340

Quarterly Revenue

$46M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$35.7M

Earnings Recap

Bain Capital Specialty (NYSE:BCSF) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 05:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Bain Capital Specialty reported in-line EPS of $0.34 versus an estimate of $0.34.

Revenue was up $3.25 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 1.28% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Bain Capital Specialty's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 0.34 0.34 0.34 0.33
EPS Actual 0.34 0.34 0.34 0.34
Revenue Estimate 46.04M 48.04M 48.28M 47.31M
Revenue Actual 49.55M 46.49M 49.83M 48.28M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Bain Capital Specialty using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Bain Capital Specialty Questions & Answers

Q
When is Bain Capital Specialty (NYSE:BCSF) reporting earnings?
A

Bain Capital Specialty (BCSF) is scheduled to report earnings on August 3, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 5, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Bain Capital Specialty (NYSE:BCSF)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.41, which beat the estimate of $0.40.

Q
What were Bain Capital Specialty’s (NYSE:BCSF) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $33.7M, which missed the estimate of $34M.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.