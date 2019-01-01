Bain Capital Specialty (NYSE:BCSF), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Bain Capital Specialty
Bain Capital Specialty Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Bain Capital Specialty (NYSE: BCSF) was reported by Oppenheimer on August 6, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $16.00 expecting BCSF to rise to within 12 months (a possible 8.92% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Bain Capital Specialty (NYSE: BCSF) was provided by Oppenheimer, and Bain Capital Specialty maintained their perform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Bain Capital Specialty, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Bain Capital Specialty was filed on August 6, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around August 6, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Bain Capital Specialty (BCSF) rating was a maintained with a price target of $15.50 to $16.00. The current price Bain Capital Specialty (BCSF) is trading at is $14.69, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.