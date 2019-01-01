ñol

Bath & Body Works
(NYSE:BBWI)
39.29
-0.01[-0.03%]
At close: May 25
40.00
0.7100[1.81%]
PreMarket: 8:26AM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low35.46 - 82
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding209.5M / 238.5M
Vol / Avg.1.3K / 5.2M
Mkt Cap9.4B
P/E10.9
50d Avg. Price49.28
Div / Yield0.8/2.04%
Payout Ratio18.02
EPS0.64
Total Float209.5M

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Bath & Body Works reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 18

EPS

$0.640

Quarterly Revenue

$1.4B

Annual Revenue (as of Apr 30)

$1.4B

Earnings Recap

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Bath & Body Works beat estimated earnings by 28.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.64 versus an estimate of $0.5.

Revenue was down $1.57 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.3 which was followed by a 5.6% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Bath & Body Works's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 2 0.59 0.83 0.98
EPS Actual 2.3 0.92 1.34 1.25
Revenue Estimate 2.64B 1.59B 1.68B 2.89B
Revenue Actual 3.03B 1.68B 1.70B 3.02B

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Bath & Body Works Questions & Answers

Q
When is Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) reporting earnings?
A

Bath & Body Works (BBWI) is scheduled to report earnings on August 17, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 18, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.48, which beat the estimate of $0.42.

Q
What were Bath & Body Works’s (NYSE:BBWI) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $2.8B, which beat the estimate of $2.8B.

