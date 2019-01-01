Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
EPS
Quarterly Revenue
Annual Revenue (as of Apr 30)
Earnings Recap
Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Bath & Body Works beat estimated earnings by 28.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.64 versus an estimate of $0.5.
Revenue was down $1.57 billion from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.3 which was followed by a 5.6% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Bath & Body Works's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|2
|0.59
|0.83
|0.98
|EPS Actual
|2.3
|0.92
|1.34
|1.25
|Revenue Estimate
|2.64B
|1.59B
|1.68B
|2.89B
|Revenue Actual
|3.03B
|1.68B
|1.70B
|3.02B
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Bath & Body Works using advanced sorting and filters.
Bath & Body Works Questions & Answers
Bath & Body Works (BBWI) is scheduled to report earnings on August 17, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 18, 2022 for Q1.
The Actual EPS was $0.48, which beat the estimate of $0.42.
The Actual Revenue was $2.8B, which beat the estimate of $2.8B.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.