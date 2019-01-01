Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Earnings

Brickell Biotech missed estimated earnings by 33.33%, reporting an EPS of $-0.08 versus an estimate of $-0.06.

Revenue was up $75.00 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 7.64% increase in the share price the next day.

