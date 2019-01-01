Bank Bradesco (NYSE:BBD), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 5
EPS
$0.640
Quarterly Revenue
$2.9B
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$28.7B
Earnings History
Bank Bradesco Questions & Answers
When is Bank Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) reporting earnings?
Bank Bradesco (BBD) is scheduled to report earnings on August 2, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 5, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Bank Bradesco (NYSE:BBD)?
The Actual EPS was $0.96, which beat the estimate of $0.22.
What were Bank Bradesco’s (NYSE:BBD) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $5B, which missed the estimate of $8.4B.
