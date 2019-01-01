Bank Bradesco (NYSE:BBD), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Bank Bradesco
Bank Bradesco Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Bank Bradesco (NYSE: BBD) was reported by Barclays on January 24, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $5.00 expecting BBD to rise to within 12 months (a possible 20.63% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Bank Bradesco (NYSE: BBD) was provided by Barclays, and Bank Bradesco initiated their overweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Bank Bradesco, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Bank Bradesco was filed on January 24, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around January 24, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Bank Bradesco (BBD) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $5.00. The current price Bank Bradesco (BBD) is trading at is $4.14, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
