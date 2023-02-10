ñol


çais
%
%
%
%
%
%

Why Hempacco Are Trading Lower By 58%? Here Are Other Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
February 10, 2023 1:07 PM | 6 min read
Why Hempacco Are Trading Lower By 58%? Here Are Other Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session

Gainers

  • SeqLL Inc. SQL shares jumped 120% to $1.85 after dropping around 39% on Thursday. SeqLL recently announced the establishment of a two-year Cooperative Research and Development Agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice's Federal Bureau of Investigation.
  • Hillstream BioPharma, Inc. HILS rose 92.3% to $2.27 after the company reported initial results evaluating the synergy of HSB-1216 with immune checkpoint inhibitors in KRAS G12C-mutated non-small cell lung cancer cells, Calu-1, with Pembrolizumab, demonstrating significantly greater tumor inhibition.
  • Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. VLON surged 71.2% to $0.4588.
  • Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. LIXT gained 36.6% to $1.49. LIXTE Biotechnology recently noted that a team of scientists reported that in three difficult-to-treat cancer types, LIXTE's lead compound, LB-100, combined with an inhibitor of the WEE1 kinase, causes unexpectedly effective cancer cell killing.
  • Expion360 Inc. XPON gained 26.4% to $2.51 after the company announced it has been selected by Cube Series as the exclusive supplier of lithium-ion batteries for a ultra-lightweight foldable campler.
  • Nova LifeStyle, Inc. NVFY jumped 26% to $1.31.
  • VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. VTGN climbed 23% to $0.1741 after dropping around 24% on Thursday. VistaGen Therapeutics recently reported a Q3 FY23 net loss of $(9.8) million or $(0.05) per share.
  • Proto Labs, Inc. PRLB gained 22.4% to $37.24 as the company reported a fourth-quarter revenue decline of 6.5% year-over-year to $115.6 million, beating the consensus of $109.8 million.
  • EZFill Holdings Inc. EZFL rose 22.4% to $0.4897. EzFill announced preliminary unaudited 2022 Q4 revenues of $4.9 million, up 143% year over year.
  • Akanda Corp. AKAN jumped 21.7% to $0.2220.
  • Oscar Health, Inc. OSCR gained 19.2% to $4.53 following upbeat Q4 earnings.
  • Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE: LGF-A) shares climbed 18.8% to $9.80 following Q3 results.
  • Bon Natural Life Limited BON gained 16.3% to $1.43 after reporting a rise in FY earnings.
  • Brera Holdings PLC BREA rose 14.7% to $2.73.
  • Alteryx, Inc. AYX shares climbed 14.6% to $68.83 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
  • NGL Energy Partners LP NGL gained 13.5% to $1.9415 following strong Q3 earnings.
  • Ecoark Holdings, Inc. ZEST rose 10.7% to $0.3318. Ault Alliance and Ecoark Holdings, on Thursday, signed a share exchange agreement.
  • Corsair Gaming, Inc. CRSR gained 8.9% to $16.47 following strong quarterly results.
  • HEXO Corp. HEXO shares rose 6.4% to $1.49 after dropping over 10% on Thursday. HEXO recently increased production of its straight edge pre-rolls and launched enhanced inhalation technology.

Losers

  • Hempacco Co., Inc. HPCO shares dropped 57.7% to $1.8550 after the company announced pricing of an upsized $6.3 million public offering.
  • Blue Star Foods Corp. BSFC fell 47.5% to $0.1925. Blue Star Foods recently engaged ShareIntel to combat alleged illegal short selling.
  • Lyft, Inc. LYFT fell 33.6% to $10.77 after the company issued Q1 revenue guidance below analyst estimates.
  • AppHarvest, Inc. APPH shares dropped 33% to $0.8840 after the company announced pricing of $40 million underwritten public offering of 40 million shares of common stock at a price of $1 per share.
  • Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. PHAT fell 29.1% to $8.20 after the company announced it received complete response letters from the FDA relating to its erosive esopgagitis New Drug Application and H. pylori post approval supplement.
  • Sangoma Technologies Corporation SANG dropped 27.8% to $3.84 following Q2 results.
  • Hyzon Motors Inc. HYZN dropped 27.2% to $1.31. Hyzon Motors announced receipt of Nasdaq listing determination.
  • Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. ASPS fell 25.2% to $4.73 after the company reported an underwritten public offering of shares of common stock.
  • Yellow Corporation YELL fell 23.3% to $2.5550 following Q4 results.
  • Sensus Healthcare, Inc. SRTS dropped 21.6% to $6.94 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS results.
  • Amesite Inc. AMST fell 18.9% to $0.2918.
  • BARK, Inc. BARK declined 18.5% to $1.59 after reporting results for the third quarter.
  • Osisko Development Corp. ODV fell 18.4% to $4.5595.
  • WeTrade Group, Inc. WETG dropped 18.4% to $0.53. WeTrade said demo version of ChatGPT-style product has been introduced to Tencent's WeChat official account.
  • Pixelworks, Inc. PXLW fell 17% to $1.6101 following quarterly results.
  • PainReform Ltd. PRFX fell 16.8% to $0.63. PainReform recently announced the receipt of an extension to meet the Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement.
  • BeyondSpring Inc. BYSI dropped 16.7% to $2.23. BeyondSpring received notifications from Nasdaq regarding compliance with listing rules.
  • Knowles Corporation KN fell 16.7% to $15.70 after the company posted in-line quarterly earnings.
  • Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. DBTX dropped 15.9% to $4.0285.
  • Beyond Air, Inc. XAIR dipped 14.8% to $5.66 following Q3 results.
  • Predictive Oncology Inc. POAI fell 14.2% to $ 0.4550.
  • Magna International Inc. MGA declined 13.7% to $55.72 following weak quarterly earnings.
  • Lottery.com Inc. LTRY fell 13.1% to $0.6690
  • Forrester Research, Inc. FORR dropped 12.4% to $32.39 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results and issued soft FY23 revenue guidance.
  • SelectQuote, Inc. SLQT fell 12.2% to $1.80 after climbing over 35% on Thursday. SelectQuote recently reported better-than-expected Q2 results and raised the lower end of its FY23 sales guidance above estimates.
  • Wearable Devices Ltd. WLDS shares fell 11.1% to $0.8087. Wearable Devices shares jumped over 45% on Thursday after the company received approval from the Israel Innovation Authority for a $900,000 grant.
  • Doximity, Inc. DOCS dipped 11.1% to $ 32.36 following Q3 results.
  • AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. APE dropped 10.6% to $2.4315 after declining 5% on Thursday.
  • Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. LVLU fell 10% to $3.1850
  • Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. CELZ fell 9.7% to $0.7880. Creative Medical Technology recently announced it received Institutional Review Board approval to proceed with its Clinical Trial for the treatment of Type 1 Diabetes with its CELZ-201 cell therapy.
  • Agrify Corporation AGFY fell 9.5% to $0.3975.
  • HUTCHMED (China) Limited HCM dropped 9.2% to $16.67.
  • Trio-Tech International TRT dropped 9.1% to $4.5044.
  • Zhihu Inc. ZH fell 8.5% to $1.8109 after gaining over 5% on Thursday.
  • Banco Bradesco S.A. BBD fell 7.7% to $2.4450. Banco Bradesco posted a 75.9% tumbled in its Q4 net income.

Now Read This: Bitcoin Tumbles Below $22,000; dYdX Becomes Top Loser

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Mid Day MoversTop GainersNewsPenny StocksSmall CapIntraday UpdateMarketsMoversTrading Ideas

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved