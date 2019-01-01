BlackBerry (NYSE:BB), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

BlackBerry(NYSE:BB) stock rose by 10.88% on Thursday after the company reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at 05:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

BlackBerry beat their estimated earnings by 14.29%, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $91,000,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0, which was followed by a 4.42% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at BlackBerry's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate -0.07 -0.05 0.03 -0.01 0.02 EPS Actual -0.06 -0.05 0.03 0.02 0.11 Price Change % 10.88% -4.42% -9.74% -15.86% 0.42%

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

BlackBerry earnings and revenue guidance hasn't been issued for now.

