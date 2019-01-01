ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
BlackBerry
(NYSE:BB)
5.915
0.005[0.08%]
At close: May 25
5.85
-0.0650[-1.10%]
PreMarket: 5:26PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low4.7 - 20.17
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding521M / 577.2M
Vol / Avg.0.2K / 8.2M
Mkt Cap3.4B
P/E-
50d Avg. Price6.4
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.25
Total Float521M

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

BlackBerry reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Mar 31

EPS

$0.010

Quarterly Revenue

$185M

Annual Revenue (as of Feb 28)

$185M

Earnings Recap

 

BlackBerry(NYSE:BB) stock rose by 10.88% on Thursday after the company reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at 05:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

BlackBerry beat their estimated earnings by 14.29%, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $91,000,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0, which was followed by a 4.42% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at BlackBerry's past performance and the resulting price change:

 

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021
EPS Estimate -0.07 -0.05 0.03 -0.01 0.02
EPS Actual -0.06 -0.05 0.03 0.02 0.11
Price Change % 10.88% -4.42% -9.74% -15.86% 0.42%

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

BlackBerry earnings and revenue guidance hasn't been issued for now.

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of BlackBerry using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

BlackBerry Questions & Answers

Q
When is BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) reporting earnings?
A

BlackBerry (BB) is scheduled to report earnings on June 23, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on March 31, 2022 for Q4.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for BlackBerry (NYSE:BB)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.02, which beat the estimate of $0.00.

Q
What were BlackBerry’s (NYSE:BB) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $244M, which missed the estimate of $264.5M.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.