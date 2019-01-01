BlackBerry (NYSE:BB), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for BlackBerry
BlackBerry Questions & Answers
The latest price target for BlackBerry (NYSE: BB) was reported by RBC Capital on May 19, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $6.50 expecting BB to rise to within 12 months (a possible 9.89% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for BlackBerry (NYSE: BB) was provided by RBC Capital, and BlackBerry maintained their sector perform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of BlackBerry, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for BlackBerry was filed on May 19, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 19, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest BlackBerry (BB) rating was a maintained with a price target of $7.00 to $6.50. The current price BlackBerry (BB) is trading at is $5.92, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.