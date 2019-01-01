Braskem (NYSE:BAK), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 12
EPS
$1.870
Quarterly Revenue
$5.1B
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$26.7B
Earnings History
Braskem Questions & Answers
When is Braskem (NYSE:BAK) reporting earnings?
Braskem (BAK) is scheduled to report earnings on August 3, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 12, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Braskem (NYSE:BAK)?
The Actual EPS was $2.03, which beat the estimate of $1.51.
What were Braskem’s (NYSE:BAK) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $3.8B, which missed the estimate of $3.9B.
