Braskem (NYSE:BAK), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Braskem
Braskem Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Braskem (NYSE: BAK) was reported by HSBC on January 26, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $22.00 expecting BAK to rise to within 12 months (a possible 22.26% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Braskem (NYSE: BAK) was provided by HSBC, and Braskem upgraded their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Braskem, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Braskem was filed on January 26, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around January 26, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Braskem (BAK) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $22.00. The current price Braskem (BAK) is trading at is $18.00, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
