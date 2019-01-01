Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, May 20, 2022 at 06:45 AM.

Earnings

Booz Allen Hamilton missed estimated earnings by 1.15%, reporting an EPS of $0.86 versus an estimate of $0.87.

Revenue was up $259.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 8.28% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Booz Allen Hamilton's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 EPS Estimate 0.99 1.08 0.97 0.82 EPS Actual 1.02 1.26 1.07 0.89 Revenue Estimate 2.13B 2.14B 2.01B 2.00B Revenue Actual 2.03B 2.11B 1.99B 1.98B

