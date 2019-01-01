ñol

Booz Allen Hamilton
(NYSE:BAH)
84.59
-0.27[-0.32%]
At close: May 25
84.63
0.0400[0.05%]
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low83.57 - 85.93
52 Week High/Low69.68 - 91.46
Open / Close85.03 / 84.63
Float / Outstanding100.8M / 132.2M
Vol / Avg.1.2M / 1.1M
Mkt Cap11.2B
P/E24.67
50d Avg. Price85.41
Div / Yield1.72/2.03%
Payout Ratio44.77
EPS0.96
Total Float100.8M

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Booz Allen Hamilton reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 20

EPS

$0.860

Quarterly Revenue

$2.2B

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$2.2B

Earnings Recap

 

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, May 20, 2022 at 06:45 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Booz Allen Hamilton missed estimated earnings by 1.15%, reporting an EPS of $0.86 versus an estimate of $0.87.

Revenue was up $259.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 8.28% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Booz Allen Hamilton's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021
EPS Estimate 0.99 1.08 0.97 0.82
EPS Actual 1.02 1.26 1.07 0.89
Revenue Estimate 2.13B 2.14B 2.01B 2.00B
Revenue Actual 2.03B 2.11B 1.99B 1.98B

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Booz Allen Hamilton Questions & Answers

Q
When is Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) reporting earnings?
A

Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH) is scheduled to report earnings on July 29, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 20, 2022 for Q4.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.53, which beat the estimate of $0.47.

Q
What were Booz Allen Hamilton’s (NYSE:BAH) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $1.5B, which missed the estimate of $1.5B.

