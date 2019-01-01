Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
EPS
Quarterly Revenue
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
Earnings Recap
Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, May 20, 2022 at 06:45 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Booz Allen Hamilton missed estimated earnings by 1.15%, reporting an EPS of $0.86 versus an estimate of $0.87.
Revenue was up $259.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 8.28% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Booz Allen Hamilton's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.99
|1.08
|0.97
|0.82
|EPS Actual
|1.02
|1.26
|1.07
|0.89
|Revenue Estimate
|2.13B
|2.14B
|2.01B
|2.00B
|Revenue Actual
|2.03B
|2.11B
|1.99B
|1.98B
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Booz Allen Hamilton using advanced sorting and filters.
Booz Allen Hamilton Questions & Answers
Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH) is scheduled to report earnings on July 29, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 20, 2022 for Q4.
The Actual EPS was $0.53, which beat the estimate of $0.47.
The Actual Revenue was $1.5B, which missed the estimate of $1.5B.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.