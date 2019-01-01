Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton
Booz Allen Hamilton Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE: BAH) was reported by Morgan Stanley on May 25, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $94.00 expecting BAH to rise to within 12 months (a possible 11.12% upside). 17 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE: BAH) was provided by Morgan Stanley, and Booz Allen Hamilton maintained their overweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Booz Allen Hamilton, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Booz Allen Hamilton was filed on May 25, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 25, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH) rating was a maintained with a price target of $93.00 to $94.00. The current price Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH) is trading at is $84.59, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
