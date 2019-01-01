Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings Inc
(NASDAQ:BAER)
$6.5489
-0.3311[-4.81%]
Last update: 1:39PM (Delayed 15-Minutes)
Open6.830Close-
Vol / Avg.1.747K / 60.993KMkt Cap291.465M
Day Range6.549 - 6.89052 Wk Range3.260 - 25.900

Bridger Aerospace Gr Stock (NASDAQ:BAER), Short Interest Report

Short interest for Bridger Aerospace Gr gives investors a sense of the degree to which investors are betting on the decline of Bridger Aerospace Gr's stock. Short interest data is updated every two weeks.

Short Interest

34.4K

Short Interest %

0.46%

Days to Cover

1.86
