Bank of America
(NYSE:BAC)
36.01
0.17[0.47%]
At close: May 25
35.84
-0.1700[-0.47%]
PreMarket: 7:58PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low32.96 - 50.11
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding7B / 8.1B
Vol / Avg.2.3K / 54.2M
Mkt Cap290.1B
P/E10.21
50d Avg. Price38.72
Div / Yield0.84/2.34%
Payout Ratio23.08
EPS0.81
Total Float7B

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Bank of America reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Apr 18

EPS

$0.800

Quarterly Revenue

$23.3B

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$23.2B

Earnings Recap

 

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, April 18, 2022 at 06:45 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Bank of America beat estimated earnings by 8.11%, reporting an EPS of $0.8 versus an estimate of $0.74.

Revenue was down $22.91 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 1.49% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Bank of America's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 0.76 0.71 0.77 0.66
EPS Actual 0.82 0.85 1.03 0.86
Revenue Estimate 22.23B 21.78B 21.83B 22.13B
Revenue Actual 22.16B 22.87B 21.58B 22.93B

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Bank of America Questions & Answers

Q
When is Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) reporting earnings?
A

Bank of America (BAC) is scheduled to report earnings on July 13, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 18, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Bank of America (NYSE:BAC)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.46, which beat the estimate of $0.43.

Q
What were Bank of America’s (NYSE:BAC) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $23.1B, which beat the estimate of $21.9B.

