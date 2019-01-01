Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, April 18, 2022 at 06:45 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Bank of America beat estimated earnings by 8.11%, reporting an EPS of $0.8 versus an estimate of $0.74.
Revenue was down $22.91 billion from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 1.49% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Bank of America's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.76
|0.71
|0.77
|0.66
|EPS Actual
|0.82
|0.85
|1.03
|0.86
|Revenue Estimate
|22.23B
|21.78B
|21.83B
|22.13B
|Revenue Actual
|22.16B
|22.87B
|21.58B
|22.93B
