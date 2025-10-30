COINBASE LOGO ON MOBILE
This Coinbase Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 4 Upgrades For Thursday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • Telsey Advisory Group analyst Dana Telsey upgraded Steven Madden Ltd (NASDAQ:SHOO) from Market Perform to Outperform and raised the price target from $26 to $43. Steven Madden shares closed at $34.42 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Mike Colonnese upgraded Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) from Sell to Buy and boosted the price target from $300 to $425. Coinbase shares closed at $348.61 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Jefferies analyst Matthew Stanton upgraded Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA) from Hold to Buy and raised the price target from $30 to $38. Azenta shares closed at $29.79 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Barclays analyst Manav Patnaik upgraded Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) from Equal-Weight to Overweight and lowered the price target from $310 to $275. Verisk Analytics closed at $208.00 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

