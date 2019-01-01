QQQ
Sector: Utilities. Industry: Independent Power and Renewable Electricity Producers
Azure Power Global Ltd produces and sells solar power in India. It is engaged in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of solar power plants and the generation of solar energy. The company generates revenue from a mix of leading Indian central and state government utilities and commercial entities.

Earnings

Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
REV
Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.120-0.090 0.0300
REV52.660M59.100M6.440M

Analyst Ratings

Azure Power Global Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Azure Power Global (AZRE) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Azure Power Global (NYSE: AZRE) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Azure Power Global's (AZRE) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Azure Power Global (AZRE) stock?

A

The latest price target for Azure Power Global (NYSE: AZRE) was reported by Roth Capital on September 1, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 40.00 expecting AZRE to rise to within 12 months (a possible 184.50% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Azure Power Global (AZRE)?

A

The stock price for Azure Power Global (NYSE: AZRE) is $14.06 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:52 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Azure Power Global (AZRE) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Azure Power Global.

Q

When is Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) reporting earnings?

A

Azure Power Global’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 8, 2022.

Q

Is Azure Power Global (AZRE) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Azure Power Global.

Q

What sector and industry does Azure Power Global (AZRE) operate in?

A

Azure Power Global is in the Utilities sector and Independent Power and Renewable Electricity Producers industry. They are listed on the NYSE.