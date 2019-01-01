|Q3 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
|REV
|Q2 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|-0.120
|-0.090
|0.0300
|REV
|52.660M
|59.100M
|6.440M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Azure Power Global (NYSE: AZRE) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Azure Power Global’s space includes: Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS), Eco Wave Power Global (NASDAQ:WAVE), Sunnova Energy Intl (NYSE:NOVA), Atlantica Sustainable (NASDAQ:AY) and ReNew Energy Glb (NASDAQ:RNW).
The latest price target for Azure Power Global (NYSE: AZRE) was reported by Roth Capital on September 1, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 40.00 expecting AZRE to rise to within 12 months (a possible 184.50% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Azure Power Global (NYSE: AZRE) is $14.06 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:52 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Azure Power Global.
Azure Power Global’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 8, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Azure Power Global.
Azure Power Global is in the Utilities sector and Independent Power and Renewable Electricity Producers industry. They are listed on the NYSE.