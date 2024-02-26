Cramer Predicts 'Another Great Year' For Live Nation; For EQT He's 'Not Going To Go There'

Loading... Loading...

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he uses product of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company SMG as he is a big gardener. However, he cautioned that in case the weather’s not good, the company doesn’t do well enough, and therefore he cannot recommend the company’s stock.

On Feb. 7, Scotts Miracle Gro posted a narrower-than-expected loss for its first quarter.

When asked about Powell Industries, Inc. POWL, he said, "Maybe we should be doing some selling. I got to come back to you."

On Jan. 30, Powell Industries reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results.

Cramer said Parsons Corporation PSN is "one of a couple infrastructure stocks that I look at myself and think, why did I not have it? I’ve been the most, biggest bull on infrastructure. This is a great company."

On Feb. 14, Parsons posted stronger-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter.

The "Mad Money" host said he knows AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. AVDX has had a big run, but it’s a "tough industry." He added, "We’ll do more work on it."

AvidXchange is expected to announce its fourth quarter 2023 financial results on Feb. 28, 2024.

This is going to be "another great year" for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. LYV, Cramer said.

On Feb. 22, Live Nation Entertainment reported mixed fourth-quarter financial results.

"I’m not going to go there," Cramer said when asked about EQT Corporation EQT. "I am a Coterra CTRA man through and through."

On Feb. 13, EQT reported worse-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results.

Price Action:

Shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro gained 0.7% to close at $58.84 on Friday.

Powell Industries shares rose 3.7% to close at $161.71 on Friday.

AvidXchange shares fell 0.6% to settle at $12.08.

Live Nation shares rose 2% to settle at $95.32 on Friday.

Parsons shares fell 0.2% to close at $79.27.

Shares of EQT slipped 0.8% to settle at $ 37.01 on Friday.

