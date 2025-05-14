May 14, 2025 8:13 AM 2 min read

Alcon, American Eagle, GRAIL And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Avi Kapoor
Follow

U.S. stock futures were mixed this morning, with the Dow futures falling around 0.1% on Wednesday.

Shares of Alcon Inc ALC fell sharply in today's pre-market trading as the company posted downbeat results for the first quarter on Tuesday.

Alcon reported quarterly earnings of 73 cents per share which missed the analyst consensus estimate of 75 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $2.45 billion which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $2.51 billion.

The company lowered its FY2025 earnings guidance, but raised its sales guidance.

Alcon shares dipped 5.5% to $87.79 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.

  • Aurora Innovation, Inc. AUR shares dipped 16.7% to $6.11 in pre-market trading after Uber Technologies, Inc. UBER announced plans to sell some of its Aurora Innovation stake in a senior notes offering.
  • GRAIL, Inc. GRAL shares fell 14.1% to $36.86 in pre-market trading after reporting weak quarterly sales.
  • American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. AEO dipped 13.8% to $10.96 in pre-market trading after the company guided first-quarter revenue down and withdrew FY25 guidance.
  • Allot Ltd. ALLT declined 8.1% to $7.79 in pre-market trading after gaining 8% on Tuesday.
  • XChange TEC.INC XHG dipped 7.5% to $2.33 in pre-market trading after jumping over 12% on Tuesday.
  • WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. WBTN fell 7% to $9.17 in pre-market trading following first-quarter results.
  • Wayfair Inc. W fell 3.2% to $37.77 in pre-market trading.
  • Pagaya Technologies Ltd. PGY dipped 3.1% to $14.50 in pre-market trading.

