Range
0.77 - 0.87
Vol / Avg.
817.8K/920.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.77 - 12.46
Mkt Cap
90.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.8
P/E
-
EPS
-0.33
Shares
109.3M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
Athenex Inc is a global biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its current clinical pipeline is derived from Orascovery, based on a P-glycoprotein (P-gp) pump inhibitor, Src Kinase inhibition, T-cell receptor-engineered T-cells, and arginine deprivation therapy technology platforms. It is primarily engaged in conducting research and development activities through corporate collaborators, in-licensing and out-licensing pharmaceutical compounds and technology, conducting preclinical and clinical testing, recruiting personnel, identifying and evaluating additional drug candidates for potential in-licensing or acquisition, and raising capital to support development and commercialization activities.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
REV

Athenex Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Athenex (ATNX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Athenex (NASDAQ: ATNX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Athenex's (ATNX) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Athenex (ATNX) stock?

A

The latest price target for Athenex (NASDAQ: ATNX) was reported by RBC Capital on October 12, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 5.00 expecting ATNX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 502.41% upside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Athenex (ATNX)?

A

The stock price for Athenex (NASDAQ: ATNX) is $0.83 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Athenex (ATNX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Athenex.

Q

When is Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) reporting earnings?

A

Athenex’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Athenex (ATNX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Athenex.

Q

What sector and industry does Athenex (ATNX) operate in?

A

Athenex is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.