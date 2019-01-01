Athenex Inc is a global biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its current clinical pipeline is derived from Orascovery, based on a P-glycoprotein (P-gp) pump inhibitor, Src Kinase inhibition, T-cell receptor-engineered T-cells, and arginine deprivation therapy technology platforms. It is primarily engaged in conducting research and development activities through corporate collaborators, in-licensing and out-licensing pharmaceutical compounds and technology, conducting preclinical and clinical testing, recruiting personnel, identifying and evaluating additional drug candidates for potential in-licensing or acquisition, and raising capital to support development and commercialization activities.