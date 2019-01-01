QQQ
Range
10.18 - 10.2
Vol / Avg.
100K/30.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
9.82 - 10.3
Mkt Cap
147.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
10.18
P/E
-
EPS
0.04
Shares
14.5M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Dec 13, 2021, 4:21PM
Americas Technology Acquisition Corp is a blank check company.

Americas Technology Acq Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Americas Technology Acq (ATA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Americas Technology Acq (NYSE: ATA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Americas Technology Acq's (ATA) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Americas Technology Acq.

Q

What is the target price for Americas Technology Acq (ATA) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Americas Technology Acq

Q

Current Stock Price for Americas Technology Acq (ATA)?

A

The stock price for Americas Technology Acq (NYSE: ATA) is $10.19 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:48:10 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Americas Technology Acq (ATA) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Americas Technology Acq.

Q

When is Americas Technology Acq (NYSE:ATA) reporting earnings?

A

Americas Technology Acq does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Americas Technology Acq (ATA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Americas Technology Acq.

Q

What sector and industry does Americas Technology Acq (ATA) operate in?

A

Americas Technology Acq is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.