|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-16
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Astra Space (NASDAQ: ASTR) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Astra Space’s space includes: Virgin Orbit Holdings (NASDAQ:VORB), Momentus (NASDAQ:MNTS), Aerojet Rocketdyne Hldgs (NYSE:AJRD), National Presto Indus (NYSE:NPK) and Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL).
The latest price target for Astra Space (NASDAQ: ASTR) was reported by B of A Securities on February 11, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 4.00 expecting ASTR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 27.80% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Astra Space (NASDAQ: ASTR) is $3.13 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Astra Space.
Astra Space’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 16, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Astra Space.
Astra Space is in the Industrials sector and Aerospace & Defense industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.