Range
3.11 - 3.31
Vol / Avg.
4.2M/7.5M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
3.1 - 16.95
Mkt Cap
808.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
3.23
P/E
-
EPS
-0.06
Shares
258.3M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Aerospace & Defense
Astra Space Inc is a technology company that provides space services, including satellite launch services and other space services, based on a proprietary, vertically integrated technology platform.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-16
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
REV

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Astra Space Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Astra Space (ASTR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Astra Space (NASDAQ: ASTR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Astra Space's (ASTR) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Astra Space (ASTR) stock?

A

The latest price target for Astra Space (NASDAQ: ASTR) was reported by B of A Securities on February 11, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 4.00 expecting ASTR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 27.80% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Astra Space (ASTR)?

A

The stock price for Astra Space (NASDAQ: ASTR) is $3.13 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Astra Space (ASTR) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Astra Space.

Q

When is Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) reporting earnings?

A

Astra Space’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 16, 2022.

Q

Is Astra Space (ASTR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Astra Space.

Q

What sector and industry does Astra Space (ASTR) operate in?

A

Astra Space is in the Industrials sector and Aerospace & Defense industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.