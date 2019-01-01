QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
0.1K/1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.06 - 4
Mkt Cap
32.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.17
Shares
42.2M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Food Products
Astra Energy Inc is an emerging company focused on project development and renewable energy technology. The company invests in and develops renewable and clean energy projects in markets where demand is high, supply is limited and there is an opportunity to address other imminent market needs, while also cultivating a portfolio of intellectual property and global licenses for innovative renewable energy technology and generating projects to deploy that technology.

Astra Energy Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Astra Energy (ASRE) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Astra Energy (OTCPK: ASRE) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Astra Energy's (ASRE) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Astra Energy.

Q

What is the target price for Astra Energy (ASRE) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Astra Energy

Q

Current Stock Price for Astra Energy (ASRE)?

A

The stock price for Astra Energy (OTCPK: ASRE) is $0.78 last updated Mon Feb 14 2022 20:56:35 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Astra Energy (ASRE) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Astra Energy.

Q

When is Astra Energy (OTCPK:ASRE) reporting earnings?

A

Astra Energy does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Astra Energy (ASRE) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Astra Energy.

Q

What sector and industry does Astra Energy (ASRE) operate in?

A

Astra Energy is in the Consumer Staples sector and Food Products industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.