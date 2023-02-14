Context Therapeutics And 3 Other Stocks Under $2 Insiders Are Aggressively Buying

The Dow Jones closed higher by more than 370 points on Monday. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

Context Therapeutics

CEO Martin Lehr bought a total of 5,606 shares at an average price of $0.87. To acquire these shares, it cost around $4.9 thousand. What’s Happening: Context Therapeutics recently announced its clinical trial collaborator, Stemline Therapeutics, received approval from the FDA for ORSERDU in ER+, HER2-, ESR1-mutated breast cancer.

Context Therapeutics recently announced its clinical trial collaborator, Stemline Therapeutics, received approval from the FDA for ORSERDU in ER+, HER2-, ESR1-mutated breast cancer. What Context Therapeutics Does: Context Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the lives of women living with cancer.

American Resources

: CEO Mark C Jensen acquired a total 5,000 shares at an average price of $1.54. The insider spent around $7.71 thousand to buy those shares. What’s Happening : American Resources said it has reduced debt by over $9 million.

: American Resources said it has reduced debt by over $9 million. What American Resources Does: American Resources Corp is a next-generation, environmentally and socially responsible supplier of high-quality raw materials to the new infrastructure market.

Crypto Company

: CEO, CFO and Director Ron Levy acquired a total of 125,000 shares at an average price of $0.20. To acquire these shares, it cost around $25 thousand. What’s Happening : The company’s stock dipped over 60% over the past six months.

: The company’s stock dipped over 60% over the past six months. What Crypto Company Does: The Crypto Co is a United States-based company. It is engaged in the business of providing consulting services and education for distributed ledger technologies for the building of technological infrastructure and enterprise blockchain technology solutions.

Pacific Health Care Organization