|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-12
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-29
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Apria (NASDAQ: APR) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Apria’s space includes: Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY), Aveanna Healthcare Hldgs (NASDAQ:AVAH), Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN), Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) and Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS).
The latest price target for Apria (NASDAQ: APR) was reported by UBS on January 11, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 37.50 expecting APR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 0.64% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Apria (NASDAQ: APR) is $37.26 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Apria.
Apria’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Apria.
Apria is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Providers & Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.