QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
37.23 - 37.3
Vol / Avg.
382.6K/602.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
20.07 - 40
Mkt Cap
1.3B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
37.26
P/E
17.87
EPS
0.65
Shares
35.5M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Sponsored
Benzinga - Jan 11, 2022, 6:44AM
Benzinga - Sponsored
Benzinga - Jan 10, 2022, 7:33AM
Benzinga - Jan 10, 2022, 7:08AM
Benzinga - Jan 10, 2022, 6:09AM
Benzinga - Nov 8, 2021, 4:14PM
Benzinga - Nov 4, 2021, 5:44PM
Benzinga - Nov 4, 2021, 5:43PM
Benzinga - Aug 5, 2021, 5:13PM
Benzinga - Aug 5, 2021, 5:11PM
Benzinga - Jul 19, 2021, 6:27AM
Benzinga - Jun 7, 2021, 4:55PM
Benzinga - May 17, 2021, 9:34AM
Benzinga - May 13, 2021, 5:15PM
Benzinga - May 13, 2021, 4:13PM
Benzinga - Mar 30, 2021, 4:12PM
load more
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Providers & Services
Apria Inc is a provider of integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers a comprehensive range of products and services for in-home care and delivery across three core service lines namely, home respiratory therapy (including home oxygen and NIV services); OSA treatment (including CPAP and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services); and NPWT. The revenue is generated through fee-for-service and capitation arrangements with Payors for equipment, supplies, services and other items rented or sold to patients.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-12
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-29
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Apria Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Apria (APR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Apria (NASDAQ: APR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Apria's (APR) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Apria (APR) stock?

A

The latest price target for Apria (NASDAQ: APR) was reported by UBS on January 11, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 37.50 expecting APR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 0.64% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Apria (APR)?

A

The stock price for Apria (NASDAQ: APR) is $37.26 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Apria (APR) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Apria.

Q

When is Apria (NASDAQ:APR) reporting earnings?

A

Apria’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.

Q

Is Apria (APR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Apria.

Q

What sector and industry does Apria (APR) operate in?

A

Apria is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Providers & Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.