Range
0.24 - 0.24
Vol / Avg.
1.5K/5.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.14 - 0.38
Mkt Cap
3.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.24
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
12.7M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Trailbreaker Resources Ltd, formerly Goldstrike Resources Ltd. is a mineral exploration company focused on acquiring and developing exploration and evaluation assets. Its 100%-owned flagship Plateau Property is located in the Yukon Territory. The other properties of the company are McMurdo, Skelly and Willy Jack, among others.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Trailbreaker Resources Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Trailbreaker Resources (APRAF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Trailbreaker Resources (OTCPK: APRAF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Trailbreaker Resources's (APRAF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Trailbreaker Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Trailbreaker Resources (APRAF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Trailbreaker Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for Trailbreaker Resources (APRAF)?

A

The stock price for Trailbreaker Resources (OTCPK: APRAF) is $0.2432 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 17:48:37 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Trailbreaker Resources (APRAF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Trailbreaker Resources.

Q

When is Trailbreaker Resources (OTCPK:APRAF) reporting earnings?

A

Trailbreaker Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Trailbreaker Resources (APRAF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Trailbreaker Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Trailbreaker Resources (APRAF) operate in?

A

Trailbreaker Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.