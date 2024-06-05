Why Stitch Fix Shares Are Trading Higher By 18%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Loading... Loading...

Shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. SFIX rose sharply in today's pre-market trading following better-than-expected third-quarter financial results.

Stitch Fix reported quarterly losses of 18 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of losses of 24 cents by 25%. Quarterly sales came in at $322.7 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $306.121 million by 5.42% and represents a 18.29% decrease in sales from the same period last year, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Stitch Fix shares jumped 18% to $3.15 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

Actelis Networks, Inc . ASNS rose 794% to $4.20 in today's pre-market trading after the company announced orders for cyber-hardened networking technology to be deployed at three US military bases.

mF International Limited MFI gained 108.4% to $2.71 in pre-market trading after jumping 38% on Tuesday.

gained 108.4% to $2.71 in pre-market trading after jumping 38% on Tuesday. ENDRA Life Sciences Inc . NDRA shares gained 79% to $0.1521 in pre-market trading. ENDRA Life Sciences shares dipped over 60% on Tuesday after the company announced the pricing of an $8 million public offering.

WalkMe Ltd. WKME gained 44% to $13.88 in pre-market trading. SAP entered into an agreement to acquire WalkMe.

gained 44% to $13.88 in pre-market trading. SAP entered into an agreement to acquire WalkMe. Bright Green Corporation BGXX shares rose 30.2% to $0.3841 in pre-market trading after gaining around 5% on Tuesday.

shares rose 30.2% to $0.3841 in pre-market trading after gaining around 5% on Tuesday. Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited CCM rose 20% to $2.52 in pre-market trading after jumping 166% on Tuesday.

rose 20% to $2.52 in pre-market trading after jumping 166% on Tuesday. Jayud Global Logistics Limited JYD gained 15% to $0.8213 in pre-market trading after falling 6% on Tuesday.

gained 15% to $0.8213 in pre-market trading after falling 6% on Tuesday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company HPE shares rose 14.7% to $20.18 in pre-market trading as the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results.

shares rose 14.7% to $20.18 in pre-market trading as the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results. Mangoceuticals, Inc. MGRX shares climbed 12.3% to $0.4459 in pre-market trading. Mangoceuticals recently announced the development of proprietary formulations of Enclomiphene Citrate, Pregnenolone and Dehydroepiandrosterone in an Oral Dissolvable Tablet for the treatment of low testosterone and male hormone imbalances.

Losers

MicroAlgo Inc . MLGO shares declined 30.1% to $8.40 in pre-market trading. MicoAlgo shares jumped around 670% on Tuesday after the company announced that it will jointly establish a micro-consciousness quantum research center with WiMi.

SOBR Safe, Inc. SOBR shares declined 27% to $0.3360 in pre-market trading after surging 75% on Tuesday.

shares declined 27% to $0.3360 in pre-market trading after surging 75% on Tuesday. Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd . GDHG shares dipped 18.7% to $0.1830 in pre-market trading after declining around 4% on Tuesday.

. shares dipped 18.7% to $0.1830 in pre-market trading after declining around 4% on Tuesday. Fresh2 Group Limited FRES shares fell 18.3% to $0.3646 in pre-market trading after gaining 13% on Tuesday.

shares fell 18.3% to $0.3646 in pre-market trading after gaining 13% on Tuesday. COMPASS Pathways plc CMPS shares fell 16.6% to $6.40 in pre-market trading.

shares fell 16.6% to $6.40 in pre-market trading. Vast Renewables Limited VSTE shares fell 15.4% to $3.80 in pre-market trading after jumping around 67% on Tuesday.

shares fell 15.4% to $3.80 in pre-market trading after jumping around 67% on Tuesday. Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc . MNMD shares fell 15.2% to $7.00 in pre-market trading after declining 5% on Tuesday.

. shares fell 15.2% to $7.00 in pre-market trading after declining 5% on Tuesday. ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc . THMO shares declined 14.7% to $0.5437 in pre-market trading after gaining over 10% on Tuesday.

. shares declined 14.7% to $0.5437 in pre-market trading after gaining over 10% on Tuesday. Annexon, Inc . ANNX shares fell 11.5% to $5.30 in pre-market trading after the company announced a proposed public offering of common stock.

. shares fell 11.5% to $5.30 in pre-market trading after the company announced a proposed public offering of common stock. Multi Ways Holdings Limited MWG fell 9.8% to $0.4335 in pre-market trading after gaining around 31% on Tuesday.

