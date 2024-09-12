This AutoNation Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Thursday

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
- Stephens & Co. analyst Jeff Lick initiated coverage on AutoNation, Inc. AN with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $210. AutoNation shares fell 0.2% to close at $158.67 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- JMP Securities analyst Trevor Walsh initiated coverage on Rocket Lab USA, Inc. RKLB with a Market Perform rating. Rocket Lab shares gained 8.6% to close at $6.68 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- RBC Capital analyst Steven Shemesh initiated coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. SFM with a Sector Perform rating and announced a price target of $107. Sprouts Farmers Market shares fell 0.8% to close at $100.70 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Stifel analyst Dae Gon Ha initiated coverage on Inozyme Pharma, Inc. INZY with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $16. Inozyme Pharma shares fell 1% to close at $5.21 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Stephens & Co. analyst Jeff Lick initiated coverage on Group 1 Automotive, Inc. GPI with an Equal-Weight rating and announced a price target of $394. Group 1 Automotive shares fell 2% to close at $340.14 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
